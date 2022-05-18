For the 75th year, the city will host the Killeen Rodeo at the city’s rodeo arena, adjacent the Killeen Civic and Conference Center on South W.S. Young Drive at Bacon Ranch Road.
The three-day event begins Thursday at 8 p.m.
The event, sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, will offer guests a real live look at some rodeo greats. Organizers have heard from the likes of bull rider Jeff Askey, who is No. 4 in the world, roper Marcas Costa — who won the finale in the 2021 Pro Rodeo Tour and was No. 1 in the world in 2017 — and Shad Mayfield, who is No. 2 in the world in tie-down roping. All are entered to compete at the three-day event.
The rodeo events start promptly at 8 p.m. each evening but there is a pre-show before the main events.
For a free ticket to Friday or Saturday rodeo events, guests may bring four cans of food per person to Nyle Maxwell Killeen or to the rodeo gate in exchange for a ticket. Food will be donated to a local food pantry for distribution.
