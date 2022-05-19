The 75th annual Killeen Rodeo opened Thursday with a showy demonstration of skill and strength in the saddle by Fort Hood’s 1st Cavalry Division Mounted Detachment.
Maj. Gen. John B. Richardson IV, 1st Cavalry Division commander, led his troupe out in a pre-rodeo demonstration of skills dedicated to “preserve and maintain the standards of drill and traditions of the U.S. Cavalry during the 1800s,” officials said.
The Pro Rodeo Cowboy Rodeo-sanctioned event begins at 8 p.m. and will run through Saturday in the arena at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center on South W.S. Young Drive at Bacon Ranch Road.
Friday is “City of Killeen Employee Night” with free entry to any person with a valid employee badge. The pre-rodeo show, which begins about 7:30 p.m. will feature local radio and television personalities.
Saturday, the final night of the rodeo, will honor faculty and staff from local and surrounding schools on “Educators Night.”
Entry will be free for any school employee with a valid employee ID. Saturday, the pre-show will begin at 7:30 p.m. and will feature a “Stick Horse Competition” for the children. Kids 9 years old and younger may compete with their own “stick horse” or one will be provided for them while supplies last.
For a free ticket to Friday or Saturday rodeo events, guests may bring four cans of food per person to Nyle Maxwell Killeen or to the rodeo gate in exchange for a ticket. Food will be donated to the local food pantry for distribution.
