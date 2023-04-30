The 76th annual Killeen Rodeo is coming to town and organizers promise another year of thrills, a few spills and lots of horsin’ around.
The Killeen Rodeo runs May 19-21 and the pre-show begins at 7:30 p.m. with the rodeo slated for 8 p.m. each night.
On Thursday, May 19, which is traditionally Military Appreciation Night, any active-duty or retired, Reserves or National Guard member and their dependents will get in free for all the evening’s festivities with a valid military ID.
Plan to see some of the best cavalry soldiers on parade during the grand entry, which starts at 7:30 p.m. The 1st Cavalry Division horse detachment will bring out their sharp shooters and their four-legged partners for a superb military demonstration.
Friday, May 20, is City of Killeen Employee Night with free entry for all personnel with valid employee ID.
Saturday, May 21, is Educator’s Night with free entry for faculty and staff from Killeen ISD, Central Texas College or Texas A&M University-Central Texas with a valid employee ID.
Tickets for the event are $13 in advance or $15 at the gate for adults; $8 in advance or $10 at the gate for Youth 7-17; Children 6 and under get in free. Advance tickets may be purchased at any of these sponsor locations: Nyle Maxwell Killeen, Cavender’s Boot City, First National Bank Texas or at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.
Anyone may bring in four canned food items for a free ticket at the rodeo gate.
The rodeo grounds are located at 3301 S. W.S. Young Drive in Killeen. For additional information or questions, call 254-501-3888.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.