Riders from the 1st Cavalry Division horse detachment, along with British army Maj. Gen. Ben Cattermole, a III Corps and Fort Cavazos deputy commander, started off the three-day Killeen Rodeo event Thursday night.

As crowds filled the stands at the rodeo grounds for the 76th annual event, Stetsons and spurs could be seen among the competitors waiting in the wings. Following the national anthem, Rodeo Hall of Fame announcer Mike Mathis welcomed everyone to the first night of rodeo competition at the Killeen Rodeo Arena, 3301 S. W.S. Young Drive.

