Riders from the 1st Cavalry Division horse detachment, along with British army Maj. Gen. Ben Cattermole, a III Corps and Fort Cavazos deputy commander, started off the three-day Killeen Rodeo event Thursday night.
As crowds filled the stands at the rodeo grounds for the 76th annual event, Stetsons and spurs could be seen among the competitors waiting in the wings. Following the national anthem, Rodeo Hall of Fame announcer Mike Mathis welcomed everyone to the first night of rodeo competition at the Killeen Rodeo Arena, 3301 S. W.S. Young Drive.
Bareback riding started off the night with horses like “Black Hawk,” “PTSD Power Play” and “Rusty Monkey,” According to the PRCA Pro Rodeo website, “bareback riding has been compared to riding a jackhammer with one hand.” Competitors at the Killeen Rodeo certainly had their hands full.
“Bulldoggers” were up next. The objective of a steer wrestler, according to the Pro Rodeo Cowboys Association, is to use strength and technique to wrangle a steer to the ground as quickly as possible. Ten competitors tried their best to be the fastest.
Mutton Bustin, brought back by organizers this year, was a big hit. Young riders held fast to a four-legged lamb and rode like crazy. No winners or losers here, just a lot of fun and braggin’ rights for the one who held on the longest.
For the first time in Killeen Rodeo history, officials included breakaway roping competition, which included 10 competitors.
Next up was tie-down roping followed with saddle broncs, team roping and barrel racing. Then it was time for the main event — bull riding.
Rodeo stock producer Sammy and James Andrews brought some of their best bulls to Killeen. Bulls like “The Audacity,” “Kyote Train” and “Admiral Hustle” came out Thursday. Sammy Andrews, a Texas Hall of Fame inductee, is a legend in the sport of rodeo with his famous bucking bull, world champion “Bodacious.” He and his son, who manages the breeding program, take pride in producing and raising some of the best-performing bucking bulls in rodeo history, along with many superior bucking horses.
Also new this year, were new seats for attendees.
Killeen City Council members in October 2022 approved a contract with Southern Bleacher Company to install aluminum bleachers at the facility for $118,300. The new bleachers were installed earlier this year.
Competitions for the rodeo actually kicked off Thursday morning at the local area, with rodeo participants from around the state wrestling steers and roping calves. Those day-time events will also continue with the main shows happening at night.
Look for rodeo results in upcoming editions Herald.
Ticket info
Friday is City of Killeen Employee Night with free entry for all personnel with valid employee ID. Celebrity media folks have been lined up for a good old-fashioned calf scramble. Watch as local news personalities dash to claim a winning ribbon from the tail of some wily rodeo calves.
Saturday is Educator’s Night with free entry for faculty and staff from Killeen ISD, Central Texas College or Texas A&M University-Central Texas with valid ID.
Tickets for the event are $13 in advance or $15 at the gate for adults; $8 in advance or $10 at the gate for Youth 7-17; Children 6 and under get in free. Advance tickets may be purchased at any of these sponsor locations: Nyle Maxwell Killeen, Cavender’s Boot City, First National Bank Texas or at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.
Advance tickets may be purchased online or in exchange for four cans of food to be donated to the local food bank. Cans may be taken in advance to one of the rodeo’s prime sponsors, Nyle Maxwell Killeen at 3602 East Central Texas Expressway in Killeen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.