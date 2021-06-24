After a more than yearlong investigation by the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office Undercover Narcotic’s Interdiction Team, several law enforcement agencies executed four arrest and search warrants Wednesday morning, resulting in eight people being charged with various drug and human trafficking charges.
During the investigation, law enforcement officials discovered that numerous women had been drugged and transported to other cities in Texas for prostitution while under the influence of narcotics, the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.
In a joint effort involving the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, the Texas State Attorney General’s Office Human Trafficking Division, the Copperas Cove Police Department SWAT team, and the Gatesville Police Department, the following individuals were arrested or charged:
Stephen Earl Williams — Continuous trafficking of a person with a $1 million bond, possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 under 1 gram with a $7,500 bond and introduction of a controlled substance into a correctional facility with a $5,000 bond.
William Henderson — Continuous trafficking of a person with a $1 million bond and trafficking of a person with a $1 million bond.
Angelena Yvonne Cedillo (Mata) — Continuous trafficking of a person with a $1 million bond and possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 under 1 gram with a $5,000 bond.
Elijah Jerry Keller — Continuous trafficking of a person with a $1 million bond.
Castlee Noble — Continuous trafficking of a person with a $1 million bond.
Fernando Garcia Torres — Possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 under 1 gram with a $5,000 bond.
Carl Edward Ford — He is currently serving another sentence in TDCJ. A warrant has been sent to TDCJ charging him with continuous trafficking of a person.
Lorenzo Ford — Arrested on June 18 while appearing in Coryell County District Court on another charge of continuous trafficking of a person.
Operation Fallen Angel is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office or the Texas State Attorney General’s Office Human Trafficking Division.
