Killeen-area residents could see an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms today.
“Basically we are seeing a cold front approaching,” said Sarah Barnes, a meteorologist from the National Weather Service. “It will approach on Wednesday in the evening, and we could see continuing showers throughout the next day into Friday.”
The forecast also calls for cooler temperatures after several weeks in July and August of highs near or above 100 degrees.
“We can’t say for sure that we won’t see those temperatures return for the year,” Barnes said. “However, at least the 90-degree weather will be put on hold.”
Today’s forecast has an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms likely early in the day, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m., a high near 82. New rainfall amounts of between a quarter and half an inch is possible.
Wednesday night will have mostly cloudy skies with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The low will be around 64.
Thursday’s forecast calls for a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mostly cloudy skies, with a high near 75 and north winds of 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Thursday night’s forecast shows a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mostly cloudy skies, with a low around 66 and north winds of 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
The forecast for the rest of the week:
Friday: High near 85, low around 69
Saturday: High near 88, low around 70
Sunday: High near 86, low around 69
