State police with the Texas Department of Public Safety said 82-year-old James Roger Fielder of Briggs was the victim of the second fatal accident in Copperas Cove Tuesday morning.
Around 11:20 a.m. Tuesday, DPS troopers responded to the accident on Farm-to-Market 2657, south of the intersection with U.S. Highway 190.
Rogers was driving a 1998 Toyota RAV SUV north on FM 2657. According to the investigation, Rogers failed to maintain the lane and the Toyota drifted onto the improved shoulder, struck a concrete storm drain and crossed into southbound lanes, police said.
As the vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic, it was struck by a 2012 Honda Pilot SUV driven by a 40-year-old woman from Kempner, according to the report from DPS.
Troopers determined Fielder was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from his vehicle.
Lampasas County Justice of the Peace Camron Brister pronounced him dead at the scene.
The driver of the Honda as well as a 6-year-old and 38-year-old passengers were taken to AdventHealth-Central Texas in Killeen for treatment.
Police did not specify the status of the injuries or their condition.
Earlier Tuesday, another deadly wreck killed an off-duty Harker Heights firefighter, Cole Simmons, around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday on State Highway 9.
