The City of Killeen’s Engineering Division said in a news release Monday that the northbound lane of North 8th Street from Garrison Avenue to Dean Avenue will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, weather permitting.
According to the release, Sewer services are being installed in the area, and personnel and equipment must enter the roadway to complete the work.
