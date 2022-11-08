Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at midnight Monday in the 3400 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 1:07 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Branch Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 2 a.m. Monday in the 3400 block of Thunder Creek Drive.
Driving with illegal license was reported at 2:13 a.m. Monday in the area of E. Stan Schlueter Loop and Greenlee Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 7:37 a.m. Monday in the 1500 block of Benttree Drive.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 8:30 a.m. Monday in the 4100 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 10 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 11:45 a.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
Unlawfully carrying weapons was reported at 12:02 p.m. Monday in the area of Florence Road and Kings Court.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 12:39 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Theft of motor vehicle parts was reported at 3 p.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 6:40 p.m. Monday in the 2300 block of Andover Drive.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 7:29 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An aggravated assault was reported at 7:50 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of Rose Avenue.
COPPERAS COVE
An arrest for assault on a pregnant person was reported at 3:13 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 4:55 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of West Business Highway 190.
Information only report was taken at 5:58 a.m. Monday in the 3100 block of King Trail.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 8:18 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of North Second Street.
A terroristic threat was reported at 8:53 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Graffiti was reported at 9:20 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Violation of 72-hour parking was reported at 9:40 a.m. Monday in the 2100 block of Jake Drive.
Minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 11:02 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Cruelty to non-livestock animals was reported at 10:57 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of North Second Street.
Reckless damage was reported at 11 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of West Anderson Avenue.
Found property was reported at 11:46 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of Veterans Avenue.
Found property was reported at 1:10 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Jennifer Circle.
Disorderly conduct, public affray was reported at 1:20 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 2:31 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 3:46 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of West Business Highway 190.
Theft of property was reported at 3:50 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of West Avenue B.
Theft was reported at 4:30 p.m. Monday in the 2400 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 4:34 p.m. Monday in the intersection of North 23rd Street and Fairbanks Street.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, agency assistance was reported at 5:28 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana was reported at 5:28 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 6:41 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of East Business Highway 190.
An agency assist was reported at 5:31 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
An aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 9:02 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of West Avenue G.
An emergency medical detention was reported at 9:19 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of Mary Street.
An accident was reported at 11:12 p.m. Monday in the 3000 block of Big Divide Road.
HARKER HEIGHTS
A sexual assault was reported at 8:28 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 1:39 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
A suspicious person was reported at 7:56 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of South Spring Street.
Harassment was reported at 8:16 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 8:51 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of East Fourth Street.
Found property was reported at 9:07 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of Naruna Road.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:20 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of East Fourth Street.
An arrest for parole warrant, obstruction, retaliation was reported at 12:57 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of South Main Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 3:05 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of South Key Avenue.
Found property was reported at 3:07 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
An arrest for criminal mischief was reported at 6:59 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of West Sixth Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 7:35 p.m. Monday in the 6000 block of North U.S. Highway 183.
A disturbance was reported at 10:02 p.m. Monday on Perkins Street.
A disturbance was reported at 11:14 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of South Walnut Street.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
