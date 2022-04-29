Copperas Cove firefighters battled and extinguished a fire at a two-story apartment complex in the 1200 block of Urbantke Court on Friday.
The cause was determined to be “unattended cooking” in one of the apartments, according to a news release from the Copperas Cove Fire Department. No injuries were reported.
The fire department responded to the blaze at 3:14 p.m. Friday with “three Fire Engines, two ambulances, Battalion Chief, two staff units, and three police officers,” according to the release.
“When firefighters arrived at the complex, they found smoke emitting from a downstairs and adjacent upstairs apartment. Upon entry, a fire was found in a downstairs apartment, and after initial
extinguishment, the fire was discovered between the floors with fire extending upstairs,” the release stated. “It took approximately 45 minutes to bring the fire under control.”
The apartment complex sustained moderate fire and smoke damage, officials said. Nine people were displaced due to the fire, and disaster assistance from Red Cross has been requested.
