The Killeen Police Department hosted a graduation ceremony for its latest police academy class Friday at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.
The nine police officer graduates studied for seven months and completed over 1,200 hours of training. The excited graduates received certificates and their police badges during the ceremony as friends, loved ones and dignitaries watched on inside a packed room at the conference center.
“I would like to thank our spouses, kids, family and friends,” said Benjamin Baxter, the class president, during a speech at the event. “Without their support this wouldn’t have happened.”
During the past seven months, the new officers completed multiple trainings in different fields. This included learning Texas laws, including alcoholic beverage code, health safe code, usage of Tasers, verbal communications and more.
During the Friday event the seats were filled with over a hundred attendees, some active-duty military, city officials, current and former officers, active firefighters, family members, friends and more.
The graduation opened with a call to order by Lt. Thomas Smith, invocation by Chaplain James Rosario and the singing of the national anthem by the Chaparral High School choir.
“Thank you all for your dedication, and graduates, party and the professionals,” said Rosario during his speech.
Guest speakers of the ceremony including Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King, KISD Superintendent Jo Ann Fey and KPD Chief Pedro Lopez.
The nine new KPD police officers, and the awards they won, are:
(1) comment
Hmmm, congratulations are in order, but recruiting seems to be suffering!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.