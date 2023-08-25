KPD Academy.JPG

All nine KPD graduates stand to take their oath to office.

The Killeen Police Department hosted a graduation ceremony for its latest police academy class Friday at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.

The nine police officer graduates studied for seven months and completed over 1,200 hours of training. The excited graduates received certificates and their police badges during the ceremony as friends, loved ones and dignitaries watched on inside a packed room at the conference center.

KPD Academy4.JPG

The Killleen Police Department held its graduation ceremony on Friday, to commemorate the graduates and all their hard work.

(1) comment

THUGNIFICENT KILLED ME
THUGNIFICENT KILLED ME

Hmmm, congratulations are in order, but recruiting seems to be suffering!

