Nine local men were arrested on solicitation charges following an operation by the Texas Department of Public Safety and Copperas Cove Police Department.
According to a news release Monday, the operation on Thursday and Friday targeted “individuals suspected of using websites to solicit sexual acts from minors.”
The defendants are:
Allen Ward Maycroft, 53, of Killeen, solicitation of prostitution of person younger than 18
Andre Mikael Kpazahi, 27, of Killeen, solicitation of prostitution of person younger than 18; abandoning or endangering a child with intent to return
Sterling Ray Alford, 24, of Gatesville, solicitation of prostitution of person younger than 18
Joseph Brian O’Rourke, 51, of Gatesville, solicitation of prostitution of person younger than 18
Hermenegildo Prado-Perez, 38, of Killeen, solicitation of prostitution of person younger than 18
Jayden Christopher Pullom, 28, of Conyers, Georgia, solicitation of prostitution of person younger than 18
Darshan Jitendrabhai Patel, 24, of Killeen, solicitation of prostitution of person younger than 18
Quincy Dandre Harris, 36, of Killeen, solicitation of prostitution of person younger than 18; unlawful carrying of weapon
Benjamin Joseph Zupancic, 42, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, solicitation of prostitution of person younger than 18.
Bond was set at $25,000 each, except for Kpazahi, who received a $55,000 bond. Harris also received a $4,000 bond.
(2) comments
[censored][censored][censored][thumbdown][thumbdown][thumbdown]
20 yrs minimum ....get these animals
