Hundreds received food for their families at the Operation Feed Our Neighbors food drive hosted by the Roy Miller Family Foundation and the Accumulative Advantage Foundation in partnership with the Killeen Food Care Center.
Around 250 boxes of food had been given out by around 10 a.m. Saturday and there were 500 total boxes available to give out to local families, according to Veshell Greene, the organizer of the food giveaway held at Grace Christian Center.
Miller is a former NFL defensive lineman and a Shoemaker High School graduate and he and his foundation put on a football camp in Killeen each year. This year the camp was canceled because of the coronavirus.
Greene said that Miller told her he wanted to do a food drive and the whole event came together in about a month.
“We’re just so grateful, we’re so grateful that we are able to be safe and then still help them (Killeen residents),” Greene said. “People that you didn’t know want to come out and help people that they don’t know and you become a family.”
Raymond Cockrell is the director of the Killeen Food Care Center.
“Growing up in Killeen like I did, it’s such a blessing to serve the community where I was born and raised,” Cockrell said. “It’s great to work with someone like Roy … and it’s been a blessing to get to know him and Shell (Veshell Greene).”
Miller, who was in Florida Saturday, was not able to attend the event.
Tige Brooks was at the food drive to get food for his family.
“It’s a blessing. It’s a real blessing that somebody is showing that they care about the people that are in need,” Brooks said. “It shows that people do care and they don’t mind putting their life on the line to help out.”
The food included supplemental items like peanut butter and jelly, noodles and tuna as well as snacks for the kids like animal crackers and food snacks.
There will be two more food drives like this one in June and July. Dates and locations have not been determined yet, according to Greene.
