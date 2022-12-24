Multiple people in the Killeen area experienced a Christmas miracle as only minor injuries were reported from a multi-vehicle accident on eastbound Interstate 14 Friday evening, Killeen city officials said Saturday.
The accident happened around 11 p.m. Friday on the eastbound side of the interstate near Exit 285. Multiple vehicles were involved, including a tractor-trailer, according to Marcus Hood, the communications officer for the city of Killeen.
“None of the injured were transported to the hospital,” Hood said, in the release.
The city’s release did not specify how many vehicles other than the tractor-trailer were involved.
“The preliminary investigation revealed that a SUV was traveling eastbound in the outside lane on I-14, when the driver struck a disabled vehicle that was on the side of the roadway,” police said in a news release. “An 18-wheeler, that was also traveling eastbound in the inside lane, attempted to take evasive action, struck the SUV and the edge of the bridge, causing it to overturn.”
As a result of turning over, the tractor-trailer spilled debris and oil.
“Environmental crews worked overnight to stop any oil from extending beyond the accident site,” Hood said in the release. “Crews are working with the contractor to finish cleaning the area.”
As of around 8 a.m., traffic was still backed up and being diverted onto the access road at the South W.S. Young Drive exit.
The accident closed all lanes of traffic, causing an impact for those eager to finish last-minute Christmas shopping or venture out for holiday travel.
Around 8 a.m., cleanup crews were on site of the accident, clearing the debris and moving the cargo from the overturned trailer into another trailer.
The cab of the tractor-trailer was on a flat-bed trailer, and it had significant damage — with a demolished engine compartment and shredded tires.
As of 11 a.m., traffic on eastbound I-14 was backed up for more than a mile as police continued to work the scene.
As of 12:37 p.m., all lanes of I-14 were open, according to Janell Ford, the city's executive director of communications.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.