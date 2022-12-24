Multiple people in the Killeen area experienced a Christmas miracle as only minor injuries were reported from a multi-vehicle accident on eastbound Interstate 14 Friday evening, Killeen city officials said Saturday.

The accident happened around 11 p.m. Friday on the eastbound side of the interstate near Exit 285. Multiple vehicles were involved, including a tractor-trailer, according to Marcus Hood, the communications officer for the city of Killeen.

timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559

