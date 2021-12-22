Several dozen kids received a Christmas they won’t forget when the Robert Griffin III Foundation paved the way for a shopping spree at Walmart this week.
The Copperas Cove Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Texas, in partnership with the Robert Griffin III Foundation, provided 40 Club youth with $200 apiece to go Christmas shopping.
“We understand that we are living in very uncertain times right now and everyone’s financial situation has been affected in some ways. So the Robert Griffin lll Foundation and Partners would like to make these kids Christmas better,” said Jacqueline Griffin, RG3 Foundation president and mother of Robert Griffin III.
Griffin said in a news release Saturday that the event was also an opportunity to give back to the community in which Robert Griffin III grew up, Copperas Cove.
Club members were selected based on need via a committee and were assisted during the event.
This marks the third such event this year from the Club. Other “spree events” have included a trip to Ross and a $5,000 donation which provided 100 kids with $50 from Ethel and Milton Mize.
“We’re grateful for people like the Griffin family who have a passion for giving back,” said Daniel Hall, vice president of Resource Development for the club. “While a lot of our children often come from less fortunate backgrounds it really is reassuring that there are people out there that want to give these kids a Christmas that they really will never forget.”
In total, the Foundation donated $8,000 for the event, creating “A Christmas to Remember” for children age 5 through 12.
