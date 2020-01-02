WEATHER Graphic

Cloudy conditions and light rain covered Killeen on Wednesday. The clouds will clear Friday and set up for a sunny, clear weekend, according to the National Weather Service website.

The high today will be 68 with a low of 43. On Friday, the high will be 58 and the low will be 36. Temperatures will warm up slightly for Saturday and Sunday.

