After finishing in fifth place on “The Voice” earlier this week, Killeen singer had the following to say about the journey that allowed a nationwide audience hear her sing:
“Wow, what a beautiful journey,” Maple, 24, said on her Instagram page. “The world got to see me grow on a national platform. Thank you for all of the support...its only up from here baby.”
Her coach on the singing competition TV show, Grammy winner John Legend, commented on her post saying, “I’m so proud and grateful to have had the chance to help you on your journey...you are a magnificent vocalist with a beautiful spirit. the world needs more of you.”
During the final live show, Maple showed off her vocal talents in two performances on Monday and sang a duet, “O Holy Night,” with Legend on Tuesday.
On “The Voice,” aspiring singers are competing for a Universal recording contract. The show’s coaches — musical superstars Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Ariana Grande — mentor select teams of aspiring singers to compete for the top prize.
The voice is different from many shows in that there are two seasons each year and the rules are altered every few years to bring new life to the show. One rule change that helped Maple this season was the show’s final four contestants was changed to the final five in season 18. The season that ended this week was the 21st season.
Who is Jershika Maple?
Maple, who has been singing since she was 3, said the whole “Voice” experience is a dream come true in a previous interview with the Herald.
In the days since the show aired, Maple said she has received an outpouring of support from friends and family in the Killeen area and across the country.
“My family is always keeping me grounded with encouragement and reassurance,” Maple told the herald in a previous interview. “It’s really good to know that I have a family who is, no matter what, going to support me and pick me back up if I ever do get knocked down.”
When the season first started, Killeen ISD tweeted congratulations to Maple and former Killeen resident Manny Keith, who also competed on “The Voice” this season, but was knocked out in an earlier round.
“We were thrilled to see Jershika and Manny on The Voice,” Killeen ISD spokeswoman Taina Maya said in an October tweet. “We are excited for the Killeen ISD community to follow and support them on their journey to the finale. So, so proud of you.”
Maple was an Ellison High School Eagle with the class of 2016 and went on to pursue her dream of music. Before going on the show, Maple worked full time as a security guard to make ends meet and spends her nights and weekends gigging. Perhaps that will change now that she sang herself into the heats of the nation.
“The Voice” timeline
At the beginning of the show this season, Maple selected Team Kelly (Clarkson) over Team John (Legend) after the two major recording artists turned their chairs around during her audition performance of New Edition’s “Can You Stand the Rain.” Maple remained under Team Kelly until her battle round on Oct. 12 where she battled contestant Jeremy Rosado and lost. However, Both Ariana Grande and John legend wanted to “steal” her from Clarkson’s team. Maple chose to join Team Legend and was saved from elimination.
In the knockout rounds, Maple won against contestant Paris Winningham. Maple performed in the top 10 “live performances” of the show on Nov. 30, where the audience votes on who advances to the next round.
She eventually made it to the top 5, and the show’s finale, which aired on Tuesday.
Other Killeen residents who have appeared on “The Voice” include: Spensha Baker who finished fourth place during season 14 in 2018; and Rose Short who finished in fourth place during season 17 in 2019.
Keep up with Maple’s musical journey by following her on social media. Maple’s Twitter handle is @JershikaJmaple, her TikToc is @Shikasings, her Instagram is Jershika_ and her Facebook page is Jershika Maple Music.
