A cold front is expected to blow in from the north Sunday afternoon and set the stage for cooler temperatures in the area all this week, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.

“Look for cold temperatures to move in Sunday afternoon into the evening and stay around for the next four to five days,” Meteorologist Matt Stalley said Saturday. “No frozen precipitation is expected.”

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

