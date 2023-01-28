A cold front is expected to blow in from the north Sunday afternoon and set the stage for cooler temperatures in the area all this week, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
“Look for cold temperatures to move in Sunday afternoon into the evening and stay around for the next four to five days,” Meteorologist Matt Stalley said Saturday. “No frozen precipitation is expected.”
Sunday morning there will be a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before noon, and continue to be cloudy, then gradually become mostly sunny with a high near 68.
The cold winds will begin Sunday afternoon gusting as high as 20 mph, bringing temperatures down with an overnight low around 37. Rain is likely Sunday evening and will continue into Monday when the high is only expected to be near 43. There is a 30% chance of showers after noon and clouds will continue across the region with showers overnight likely. The low is expected to be around 34 with intermittent rain possible throughout the overnight hours.
Rain will continue into Tuesday with thunderstorms likely between 9 a.m. and noon. Cold temperatures will remain with a high near 39. The overnight low is expected to be near freezing at 34 with cold north winds continuing. Showers are likely Tuesday night into Wednesday.
The high for Wednesday is expected to be near 44 with rain continuing throughout the day. Thunderstorms are likely in the afternoon and overnight hours with a low around 39.
Thursday will be cloudy with a 50% chance of showers and a high near 52. Thursday night the chance for showers drops to 20% under mostly cloudy skies and a low around 35.
Friday is predicted to be sunny and warmer with a high near 53.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.