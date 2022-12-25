Customers met at Ma’s Place Restaurant in Harker Heights on Sunday afternoon to talk and take in a delicious meal courtesy of Vicky and Katie Silva, a mother and daughter team of great cooks and just good people.
Other members of the Silva family pitched in to help the self-employed duo dish out dinner and slice pie. There was quite a crowd of customers who made their way to waiting tables as soon as the doors opened. Most were eager to taste the well-known holiday meal of ham or turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans, sweet potatoes, cranberries and a slice of pie for dessert.
The restaurant holds less than 100 people and some groups pushed tables together or moved a few chairs to accommodate themselves. Ma Silva’s family kept busy taking orders, filling drinks, bussing tables and making sure the ample supply of food did not disappoint.
“This is my first time here,” Patsy Bracey said. “I’ve heard about this meal and the owner’s generosity for years and thought I’d try it myself today.”
The original restaurant was located on South Anne Street when Silva started back in April of 2014. She moved the business to its present location at 139 West Veterans Memorial Boulevard in June of 2017.
“It is my pleasure to give back to the community that welcomed me,” Silva said as she stirred beans and supervised the cutting of green onions in her kitchen.
“We are working on some minor renovations, too,” she said.
Whatever changes she makes, Silva does not plan on increasing the seating capacity, however.
“If we get bigger, it will mean installing a fire-suppression system, like overhead sprinklers and I’m not prepared for all that,” Silva said.
Customers continued to line up along the front of the establishment, waiting their turn to come inside to be seated.
Some customers were seen taking out multiple to-go containers with the delicious meal inside.
“This is the best meal I’ll get this week,” said one woman who asked not to be identified. “I wouldn’t miss Ms. Silva’s ham and sweet potatoes for anything.”
Silva runs the hours of the complementary meal until 6 p.m. on Christmas Day. She figures that by that time, anyone who wanted to come would have made it there.
“I look forward to seeing some new customers in the future,” Silva said. “But the ‘old friends’ are always welcome.”
