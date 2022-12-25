Ma's place1.jpg

Even those customers who had to wait in line for a table at Ma's Place on Christmas were smiling.

 Jana Lynn Kilcrease | Herald

Customers met at Ma’s Place Restaurant in Harker Heights on Sunday afternoon to talk and take in a delicious meal courtesy of Vicky and Katie Silva, a mother and daughter team of great cooks and just good people.

Other members of the Silva family pitched in to help the self-employed duo dish out dinner and slice pie. There was quite a crowd of customers who made their way to waiting tables as soon as the doors opened. Most were eager to taste the well-known holiday meal of ham or turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans, sweet potatoes, cranberries and a slice of pie for dessert.

