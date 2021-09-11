SUGHEAD A dry weekend for Killeen with possible showers this week
BY XIANA FONTNO
KILLEEN DAILY HERALD
The weekend outlook will be predictably dry and hot, as it has been now for several weeks. But, that could soon come to an end, thanks to moisture coming from the Gulf of Mexico.
This weekend, expect high temperatures to be in the low 90s during the day, with overnight temperatures in the 70s. These, according to National Weather Service Meteorologist Allison Prater, are normal seasonable temperatures.
On top of that, things will continue to be dry over the weekend, with little to no rain chances.
The work week could be wetter, however, according to Prater, who said a ridge with high pressure was to blame for the dry conditions experienced last week, but with that letting up, moisture from the Gulf could allow for some precipitation this week.
Monday, expect a 50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. That pattern will be consistent until Thursday. Most of those showers will be isolated, Prater said.
LAKE LEVELS
Stillhouse Hollow Lake is currently at 621.87 feet, which is below its normal level of 622 feet, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Belton Lake is currently at 593.51 feet, which is below its normal level of 594 feet.
