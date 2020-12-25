There will be three more days for local residents to get a free COVID-19 test this year.
The first site in Killeen will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday at the Killeen Special Events Center, 3301 S. W.S. Young Drive.
Registration opens Saturday and must be completed in advance at https://texas.curativeinc.com/. Participants must provide a mobile phone number or valid email address when registering in order to receive test results, according to a release from the City of Killeen.
Tests are administered while participants remain in their vehicles. A mouth swab is collected, so no eating or drinking at least 15 minutes prior to testing, according to the release. Results are provided by text message or email within 48 to 72 hours.
Testing will also be available in Nolanville on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the central fire station at 84 N. Main St. Advance registration is not required for that testing.
