A close friend and a civil rights organization say the bond amount was low and more charges should be filed in the case of the Williamson County sheriff who was indicted this week related to the death case of former Killeen resident Javier Ambler.
Robert Chody was indicted by a grand jury Monday on a charge tampering with evidence in the case. Chody’s bond was set at $10,000, and he has since bonded out of jail. Court records show Chody is accused of destroying or concealing recordings “with intent to impair their ability as evidence in the investigation” into Ambler’s death. Chody said he never tampered with evidence and accused prosecutors of bringing the case to a grand jury to save their political careers and hurt his own chances of keeping his job.
Ambler, a Black man, died in 2019 after being stunned with a Taser multiple times by deputies.
Killeen resident Dexter Adair is a close friend of Ambler’s and he had known him for around 25 years.
He spoke on the indictment and the bond amount during a phone call Wednesday.
“Honestly it’s a start in the right direction to some extent. However, it’s not the individuals that actually killed Javier,” Adair said. “We’re glad that the indictment came out, but it feels like the whole thing is for show.”
Adair added that enough wasn’t done with the indictment.
“It’s almost something that’s expected. It’s like a slap on the wrist for tampering with evidence that had to do with a murder. It’s a slap in the face honestly,” Adair said.
He also said that what he really wants is for the individuals that killed Ambler to be held accountable.
The indictment comes as prosecutors in Austin separately investigate the use of force in Ambler’s death in March 2019, when the 40-year-old former postal worker was pulled over for allegedly failing to dim his headlights to oncoming traffic. The traffic stop was filmed for the real-time police show “Live PD,” which was canceled by the A&E Network in June.
“The Live PD video would be wholly material to the investigation into use of force,” Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore said at a news conference.
A&E has said its video never aired because of a policy against showing a death, and it did not keep the footage after it was informed that the initial investigation had closed.
The League of United Latin American Citizens issued a news release following the indictment.
“Monday’s arrest comes three months after the fact and it is outrageous that this is the best our communities can expect when a black or Latino is killed at the hands of police,” Domingo Garcia, LULAC National President, said in the release. “Mr. Ambler’s death was caught on tape and instead of letting a jury decide the circumstances of what happened to determine the fate of the officers involved, Sheriff Chody took the law into his own hands and denied the community and Mr. Ambler’s family the justice they deserve.”
Garcia added more at the end of the release.
“To add insult to injury, for the grand jury to charge Chody with evidence tampering when his clear intent is obstruction of justice after the fact is beyond explanation or justification,” Garcia said.
The felony charge of tampering with evidence is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Ambler’s parents declined to comment on Chody’s indictment.
Ambler was a resident of Pflugerville when he died, but was a longtime resident of Killeen prior to that. His father was in the Army, and he moved to Killeen in 1991 at the age of 13.
Ambler attended Ellison High School and played defensive end for the Ellison football team before eventually earning a scholarship to Blinn College in Brenham, his family said. He worked for the U.S. Postal Service as a rural route carrier near Killeen.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
