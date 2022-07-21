If you’re still looking for something to do this weekend these upcoming events will likely be something you’ll want to add to your calendar. Check out the Killeen Poetry Slam Showcase, Movies in Your Park event, Coffee with a Cop, Central Texas College’s open house, the return of Salado Legends, free live music, and kid-friendly local library events.
The Killeen Movies in Your Park event will be at 7:30 p.m. July 22 at the Killeen Amphitheater, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. The night’s featured movie will be “Footloose.” This event is free and open to all. Bring your own blanket, chairs, snacks, and refreshments. No alcohol, glass containers, or pets are allowed.
The Killeen Poetry Slam Rhythm and Vibes Showcase will be from 5:30 to 9 p.m. July 22 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive, Killeen. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door. Go to https://bit.ly/3PlZ7PM to purchase tickets and find a full schedule of events.
The City of Harker Heights will be recognized as a newly-designated Music Friendly Community and will commemorate the event with a celebration from 6 to 8 p.m. July 22 at Carl Levin Park, 307 Miller’s Crossing, Harker Heights. The Texas Music Office from the Office of the Governor will present the city with the official designation. There will be live music, food trucks, and vendors available during the free event.
The Courses of Clear Creek, 52381 Legends Way on Fort Hood, will host its Sizzlin’ Summer Two-Person Shamble at 9 a.m. July 23. Registration is $60 per person and includes green fee, cart fee, and lunch. On-site registration will be from 8 to 8:45 a.m. Call 254-287-4130 for more information.
Central Texas College, 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, will host an open house from 9 a.m. to noon July 23 at the Anderson Campus Center. There will be informational sessions on the admissions process, financial aid, veterans’ benefits, as well as hands-on assistance with the application process and registration. Attendees will also have an opportunity to tour the campus, meet faculty and staff members, and win scholarships from the CTC Foundation. The first 100 people to register online or at the event will win a free t-shirt. Go to https://sforce.co/3OpZSWH to register.
The 29th annual performances of Salado Legends will be from 8 to 10:30 p.m. July 23, July 30, and Aug. 6 at Tablerock Amphitheater, 409 Table Rock Road, Salado. A catered dinner will be served to those with reservations at 7:15 p.m., with seating at the Tablerock picnic tables on the trail next to the amphitheater. Dinner tickets are $13 per person and reservation is required 24 hours in advance through www.CentralTexasTickets.com. Show tickets are $25 for adults, $10 for students with ID, and $5 for children 12 and younger, and can be purchased online or at the gate.
Coffee with a Cop will be from 6 to 8 p.m. July 25 at IHOP, 700 W. Central Texas Expressway, Killeen. This event will be an opportunity for community members to sit down and talk with officers about any ideas, questions, or concerns they may have.
Samuel Adams Brewhouse, 5782 24th St. on Fort Hood, will host its Paint & Sip event with Apache Arts and Crafts Center from 5:30 to 8 p.m. July 27. Cost is $30 per person and includes materials and instruction. Pre-registration is required by going to https://bit.ly/3IXaR8Q. The brewhouse will also host its Books and Brew adult book club from 7 to 8 p.m. July 27. Members will discuss “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah.
Every Sunday morning, a free group run is held for runners of all ages and skill levels. This week’s run will be from 6:30 to 8:30 a.m. July 24 at the Dana Peak Park trail head in Harker Heights. Go to the group’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/klnrunning, for more information.
The Sammons Community Center, 2220 W. Avenue D in Temple, hosts its Country and Western Dance from 6 to 9 p.m. every second and fourth Thursday of the month. Admission is $5 per person and is open to adults only. Coffee and punch are provided. Guests are invited to bring a snack to share.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College, 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, hosts a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Amy’s Attic Self Storage, 800 Prospector Trail in Harker Heights, will host Amy’s Sno Zone event and hand out free snow cones to everyone from 2 to 3:30 p.m. July 22. The first 50 people will receive a color changing cup.
Bob Gray VFW Post 9192, 301 Wolf St. in Killeen, will host its Breakfast with Santa event from 7 to 11 a.m. July 23. The breakfast buffet is $8. There will also be visits with Santa starting at 9 a.m., letters to Santa, hot chocolate bar, cookie decoration, and more available.
The Fort Hood Education and Family Resource Fair will be from 12:30 to 4 p.m. July 27 at the Soldier Development Center, 33009 761st Tank Battalion Ave., Fort Hood. There will be information from local colleges, school districts, and community resources available. This free event is open to soldiers, families, and community members. Call 254-288-7946 for more information.
Central Texas College will host its Community Field Day scholarship fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 30. at the Physical Education Center, Building 545, 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway, Killeen. The event will feature a variety of games, food trucks, vendors, and water activities throughout the day and participants should expect to get wet. Tickets can be purchased on site or in advance at https://ctc4.me/CTCFieldDay, and are $5 for individuals and $15 for a family of four. Children ages three and under are free.
Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation is hosting Summer Camp for kids ages 5 to 12 years old from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Monday through Friday from now through Aug. 12. Each week is $72 per child. Lunch is provided every day and crafts, activities, pool time, and more will be available. Register in person at the office, 1206 W. Avenue B, Copperas Cove. Call 254-542-2719 or email amcwhorter@copperascovetx.gov for questions.
The Cohen Clinic at Endeavors Killeen, 1103 W. Stan Schlueter Loop, hosts a Summer Wellness Jamboree from 1 to 2:30 p.m. every Friday through Aug. 5. This free event features arts and crafts, games, movies, and physical activities for kids ages 5 to 10. Registration is required by going to https://bit.ly/3b627Ra.
The Harris Community Center, 401 N. Alexander St. in Belton, is hosting its free Summer Kids Camp from 9 a.m. to noon July 28. The camp is open to kids ages 7 to 12 and will feature games, crafts, and other activities. Email parksandrec@beltontexas.gov to register.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, is hosting a free magic show by magician Kent Cummins at 9:30 and 11 a.m. July 27. The library also posts a variety of livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities posted throughout the week on the library Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/.
The Killeen Public Library will host a free show withchildren’s comedian Brett Roberts from 10 to 11 a.m. July 28 at the Killeen Arts & Activities Center, 801 N. FourthSt. The library also hosts a variety of in-person events for children, teens, and adults every week at the Main Library and the Copper Mountain Branch Library. Go to https://www.killeentexas.gov/171/Libraries for a full schedule.
The Lampasas Public Library, 201 S. Main St., will host the Scholastic Book Fair from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. July 25- 29. Call 512-556-3251 for more information.
The Last Drive-In Picture Show, 2912 S. Highway 36, Gatesville, hosts a double-feature movie every night of the week. This week’s drive-in lineup, showing nightly from July 22- 28, will be “Lightyear” at 8:45 p.m. and “Thor: Love and Thunder” at 10:15 p.m. Admission is $10 per car.
Joker’s IceHouse Bar and Grill, 7900 S. Clear Creek Road in Killeen, is hosting live music by SixKiller from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. July 23. Cover is $10.
The Hot Summer Sounds Concert Series, presented by the Baylor Scott and White Health Plan, will feature a live concert by Hair Metal Giants from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. July 22 at Santa Fe Plaza, 301 W. Avenue A, Temple. The weekly outdoor concert series occurs every Friday evening in July. Admission is free.
Schoepf’s BBQ, 702 E. Central Ave. in Belton, will host the free Shooter FM Acoustic Lunch with live music by Abe Mac and Jordan Rainer, with radio hosts Crowman and Nash, at noon July 22. A live music concert by The Great Divide with guest Joey Green will also be at 6 p.m. July 22. General admission is $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Go to https://bit.ly/3b1hRFf to purchase tickets.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club is hosting live music by Last Call from 8 p.m. to midnight July 22. Cover: $10. Jarrod Sterrett and The Hired Guns will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. July 23. Cover: $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Check out a free dance lesson from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every first and third Thursday of the month. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, is hosting free live music by Jon Austin and Mojo Filterfrom 6 to 9 p.m. July 22, and Martian Folk from 6 to 9 p.m. July 23 and again from noon to 3 p.m. July 24.
The VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights, hosts karaoke with a DJ from 8 p.m. to midnight every Friday and a Tejano DJ the first and third Saturday of the month. Call 254-213-3350 for more information.
Fire Base Brewing Company, 8 S. First St. in Temple, will host Musician Open Mic Night with Smokin’ Maxx from 6:30 to 9 p.m. July 27. All experience levels are welcome.
The 3 Texans Winery, 7536 Farm-to-Market 2409 in Temple, will host free live music by Wade Ralston from 3 to 6 p.m. July 23 and Megan Brucker from 2 to 5 p.m. July 24.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, is hosting free live music by Martian Folk from 8 to 10 p.m. July 22,Maxx Carter at 7:30 p.m. July 23, and Ryan Youmansat 4 p.m. July 24.
Chupacabra Craft Beer & Salado Lone Star Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts Karaoke with Rockin’ Rick from 7 to 10 p.m. every Wednesday.
The City of Killeen Farmers Market will be from 4 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday until the end of October at Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop. For more information and the vendor application process, call 254-501-6390 or visit www.killeentexas.gov/REC.
The Harker Heights Famers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through October at Harker Heights City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing. There will be local farmers, producers, and artisans available to sell a variety of fresh produce and other products.
The Copperas Cove Farmers Market will be from 4 to 7 p.m. every Friday through October in Downtown Copperas Cove. For vendor information, go to https://copperascove.com/farmers-market/.
The Farmers Market at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through September. There will be local produce, handmade products, art, coffee, food trucks, and more available. Interested vendors should email kd@barrowbrewing.com.
The Central Texas Farmers Market happens every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kempner Farm, 4616 Farm-to-Market 2808, Kempner. There are local growers, artisans, vendors, food trucks, and more available. Interested vendors can go to http://www.kempnerfarm.com to find more information and an application.
Lampasas Trade Days will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every first Saturday of the month at 2646 E. Highway 190. There will be vendors, antique dealers, craftsmen, artists, and more available. Call 512-734-1294 for more information.
The Temple Farmers Market will be from 7 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Thursday at West Temple Park, 121 Montpark Road. For vendor information, call Daniel Lara at 254-624-4718.
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free, themed Family Day. Go towww.templerrhm.org for more information. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5. Active-duty personnel and their families are admitted free through Labor Day.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. View the special display, “DC Super Heroes: Discover Your Superpowers!” for families to play as superheroes in a series of challenges from now through Sept. 11. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $8 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free. Go to www.texasranger.org for more information.
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
The Salado Museum and College Park, 423 S. Main St., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Go to www.saladomuseum.org for more information.
