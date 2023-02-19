1. Yes. It’s necessary in order for the city to get accurate cost estimates for the project.

2. Yes. Voters need a concrete concept to review before deciding on whether to support it.

3. No. That seems like a lot of money for a project that doesn’t yet have voter approval.

4. No. The city should back off on plans for a new City Hall. Voters shouldn’t be asked to fund it.

5. Unsure. It’s hard to say. A concept plan is needed, but the cost is not inconsequential.

