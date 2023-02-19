The Temple/Killeen chapter of Project Linus dedicates themselves to making quilts and blankets for in hopes to help children through tough times.
Saturday was Make-A-Blanket Day and the local chapter decided to take it one step further.
Deep in the rolling hills west of Florence is a piece of property listed as a “quilting retreat.”
Owner Debbie Glum of Dexter Oaks Retreat is a Project Linus’ sponsor and invited local chapter members to come for the weekend.
Chapter Coordinator Sandra Rowell of Harker Heights organized the retreat and together with her small army of seamstresses, spent four days making quilts to donate.
According to ProjectLinus.org, “volunteers, known as “blanketeers,” provide new handmade, washable blankets to be given as gifts to seriously ill and traumatized children, ages 0-18.
“I first heard about Project Linus in 1998,” Rowell said. At that time, she was a school teacher in the Killeen area and felt compelled to do her part to help.
“Back then, there was no local chapter and donations had to be made through another avenue,” Rowell said. But, in 1999, she completed the process to organize the local Temple/Killeen chapter. “And, from then, it has grown by leaps and bounds.”
“Debbie...has graciously become a sponsor for our chapter after helping with the Uvalde blanket effort,” Rowell said.
Following the Uvalde school shootings in May 2022, Rowell and her friends made blankets for survivors and their families. At that time, Glum who offered her retreat in July to help with that effort.
It is Project Linus’ policy to accept blankets of all sizes, depending on local chapter needs. All blanket styles are welcome, including quilts, tied comforters, fleece blankets, crocheted or knitted afghans and receiving blankets in child-friendly colors. Always remember that blankets must be new, handmade, washable, free of pins, and come from smoke-free environments due to allergy reasons.
“Our local chapters not only collect and distribute blankets but they also organize several blanket-making events throughout the year. Our chapters depend on volunteers to help in every facet of their activities and are always welcome to a ‘helping hand.’”
According to Rowell, the local chapter delivered 2,507 blankets last year, and has delivered over 41,300 since 1999.
This weekend, volunteers made 40 blankets to add to their donations for the year.
For additional information on Project Linus go to their website. For information locally, call Rowell at 254-290-2267.
