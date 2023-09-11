The National Weather Service is continuing to predict rain for Killeen despite a dry Monday.
The NWS shows Killeen as being part of an area which is expected to get more than 2 inches of rain during the week.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The National Weather Service is continuing to predict rain for Killeen despite a dry Monday.
The NWS shows Killeen as being part of an area which is expected to get more than 2 inches of rain during the week.
The temperature is also slightly cooler than it has been with temperatures mostly in the low 90s during Monday afternoon. After Tuesday, temperatures are predicted to drop to the upper 80s.
Rain chances were as high as 50% on Monday, but nothing substantial was reported.
On Tuesday there is also a 40% chance of thunderstorms during the day and a 50% chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
There is a 60% chance of rain showers Wednesday and a 50% chance of thunderstorms, followed by a 60% chance of showers afterward.
But Thursday and Friday are predicted as being the most likely with a 70% chance of rain each of those days.
Allison Prater, a meteorologist with NWS, told the Herald that it is difficult to predict rain so early in the forecast.
“What we’re looking at is currently the high pressure ridge that is giving us the heat,” she said Sunday. “That’s being put to the west. With that kind of out of the way, the drop of lower pressure in the northern part of the United States is able to dig further south.”
Which, she said, will hopefully bring rain.
“They’ll be more on and off. It’s a bit early to tell,” Prater said. “When it gets closer into the short term range … we’ll have a higher confidence of what we’ll see.”
She said the National Weather Service could become concerned with flooding issues for Central Texas during the middle of the week.
klimiti@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7460
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.