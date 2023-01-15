Killeen residents discovered a hidden gem of local entertainment in a small, veteran owned business Saturday.
“Do you have any local breweries in Killeen?” Jeffery Noe, a chef at a Dallas brewery, was visiting a friend in Killeen and brainstorming on what they wanted to do for the weekend. “He said, ‘no,’ but I decided to look it up, and found out — yeah, y’all do!”
On Saturday evening, Noe and his friend Nickolus Caldwell of Killeen found themselves munching on a complimentary snack mix, visiting with local community members — and enjoying a beer brewed right here in Killeen.
Regular entertainment at the brewery includes darts, a pool table, and a variety of board games.
On Saturday night, patrons over the age of 21 were also invited to enjoy free samples of the whisky, mead, flavored vodkas, and other beverages typically sold wholesale by Phantom Warrior Liquors.
Two food trucks and a mobile ax throwing truck set up in the parking lot for the event.
Event organizer retired Staff Sgt. Tim Ferch got his introduction to liquor sales to help his friend and fellow veteran retired Sgt. 1st Class John Valentine III get his liquor license. Phantom Wholesale Liquors became the first distributor with a permit in Killeen.
When he wanted to open his own brewery instead of selling wholesale, Valentine sold Phantom Wholesale Liquors to Ferch.
Due to the popularity of well-known brands, Ferch said it is hard to break into the local market, so he predominately sells wholesale through satellite locations listed on his website getvetliquor.com.
In addition to publicity for his company, Ferch said he hoped to bridge the gap between the public and the manufacturers.
“They can tell each other what they want,” Ferch said. “So the top can really know what the bottom wants.”
In addition to local home-brewers and community members, local business owners also came to sample the wares and discuss wholesale purchases.
Jennifer Maynard, who owns Bit Bar on Fort Hood and Elm streets along with her husband, learned about Phantom Warrior Brewing Company from the Phantom Wholesale Liquors event.
A veteran herself, Maynard said she was happy to support another local small, veteran-owned business.
Maynard met her husband through Bit Bar, and enjoys offering unique entertainment in a safe environment.
Door prizes and raffle winners were announced throughout the evening as people milled about, enjoying drinks from the bar.
From the brewery hosting the event, to the boutique featuring accessories and free artisan tea samples, Ferch said the golden thread tying them together is veteran ownership.
Community service is a family business for John Valentine: his mother Linda Valentine, serves as the COO of the non-profit Phantom Support and his wife Jeanette Valentine’s Boutique helps raise money for their charitable endeavors.
Phantom Support organizes weekly food drives for veterans and their families, and various other charitable initiatives to give back to the military community.
With military posts frequently constructed in low income neighborhoods, John Valentine said he hopes his business can offer variety in local entertainment, but also that he can help build up the community and create a safe environment for families. He encourages soldiers and retired veterans to give back and help improve the communities they live in.
Meriah Wail said her job at Phantom Warrior Brewing Company has kept her laughing and bonding with coworkers since she started there in April.
“We have so much fun here,” Wail said as she tended the bar. “I actually enjoy coming to work because it is not stressful at all.”
