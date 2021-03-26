Easter is quickly approaching, with the annual holiday falling on April 4.
The springtime, Christian holiday is often celebrated by searching for eggs hidden for children to discover treats.
The Herald has compiled a list of known Easter egg hunts in the area.
Killeen
Yowell Ranch Easter Egg Hunt
Residents of Yowell Ranch are having an Easter egg hunt at 11 a.m. April 3 behind the playground/pool on Malmaison Drive.
Fort Hood
Fort Hood Family Housing
Fort Hood Family Housing, a Lendlease privatized military housing community, will celebrate Easter with an Easter Bunny Honk Parade from March 30 to April 1. The Easter Bunny Honk Parade is a partnership between FHFH, Fort Hood USO and the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare & Recreation.
The parade will include Fort Hood Directorate of Emergency Services, police and fire trucks and the star of the parade — the Easter Bunny.
A route of the parade will be posted on the FHFH Facebook page, www.facebook.com/forthoodfh, the morning of the parade. The March 30 parade will drive through Kouma Village, Montague Village, Venable Village and Pershing Park. The March 31 parade will drive through Comanche I, II and III. The April 1 parade will drive through Chaffee Village, McNair Village, Patton Park and Wainwright Heights.
Copperas Cove
Easter Egg Round-Up
The city of Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation is hosting an Easter Egg hunt for members of the community from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Hunts will take place on three athletics fields at various times for different age groups. Children age 0-2 and adaptive children age 0-18 will line up at 9:45 a.m. for a 10 a.m. hunt on Field 1; children age 3-4 will line up at 10 a.m. for a 10:15 a.m. hunt on Field 2; children age 5-6 will line up at 10:15 a.m. for a 10:30 a.m. hunt on Field 3; children age 7-8 will line up at 10:30 a.m. for a 10:45 a.m. hunt on Field 2 and children age 9-10 will line up at 10:45 a.m. for an 11 a.m. hunt on Field 3. Pictures with the Easter Bunny will be from 10:15 to 11:30 a.m.
Camp Caylor
Camp Caylor, 146 County Road 4814, Copperas Cove, is hosting an Easter egg hunt for those 21 years of age and older. The Easter egg hunt is at 7 p.m. April 2. Eggs could include candy, cash, prizes, discounts, or alcohol. Registration with proof of photo ID closes at 7:15 p.m. The hunt begins at 7:30 p.m.
Decor and More
Decor and More, 817 E. Highway 190, in the Dollar Tree shopping strip in Copperas Cove will be hosting an Easter egg hunt inside the store on April 3 from 2 to 5 p.m. There will be games for the kids, an egg hunt, and filled Easter baskets for prizes.
Belton
Sparta Volunteer Fire Department
The Sparta Volunteer Fire Department is hosting an Easter egg hunt at 2 p.m. April 4 at the department, 6308 Sparta Road, Belton.
Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area
Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area, 7999 Sparta Road, Morgan’s Point, is hosting its Rabbit Road event from 8 to 10 p.m. April 1. Children ages 2 to 12 will be able to take a picture with the Easter Bunny from the car, as well as drive-by various locations to collect goodies Admission is $10 at the gate.
Temple
Foundation United Methodist Church
Foundation United Methodist Church is hosting an Easter egg hunt at 11 a.m. April 4 after its service at the church, 10751 W. Adams Ave.
Robinson Family Farm
The Robinson Family Farm, 3780 White Owl Lane, Temple, is open for Easter from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and Sunday and April 2 and 3. General admission tickets are $9.95 if purchased in advance online and $12.95 at the gate. Go to www.therobinsonfamilyfarm.com for a full list of Easter events and more information.
Lampasas
Community Easter Egg Hunt
Open Gate Cowboy Church is hosting an Easter egg hunt at 9:30 a.m. April 3 at W.M. Brook Park, 310 Highway 281. Children age 0-3 will hunt at 10 a.m., children age 4-6 will hunt at 10:25 a.m., children will hunt at 10:50 a.m. and children age 11-13 will hunt at 11:15 a.m. The Easter Bunny will arrive at 9:30 a.m.
Putters & Gutters
Putters & Gutters Fun Center, 2341 S. Highway 281, will host an Easter Egg hunt at 10 a.m. April 3. Children age 3-6 will go from 10 to 10:15 a.m. Children 7-10 will go from 10:30 to 10:45 a.m. Children 11-14 will go from 11 to 11:15 a.m. Eggs will be stuffed with candy, as well as free bowling and mini golf games. There will be a golden egg for each age group with a special prize.
Georgetown
Sweet Eats Fruit Farm
Sweet Eats Fruit Farm, 14400 E. State Highway 29, Georgetown, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., weather permitting. There will be Easter Egg Hunts every 30 minutes today and Sunday and April 2-4. General admission is $12.99 per person. Visit www.sweeteats.com for a full list of activities and to purchase tickets in advance.
Salado
Salado United Methodist Church
Salado United Methodist Church is hosting an Easter egg hunt from 2 to 3:15 p.m. Sunday. Egg hunts are divided by age with staggered starting times, and each hunt will have a few grand prizes. The Easter Bunny will be on hand for free pictures. Kona Ice will be on site, and prepackaged snacks and drinks will be available.
