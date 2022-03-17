Every May and November, local residents take to the polls to elect local officials to serve on county commissioners courts, city councils and school boards. Those members serve on the government entities that meet on a regular basis throughout each month to conduct governmental business.
To create a level of transparency from government entities, the state of Texas officially enacted the Open Meetings Act in 1967. It has undergone several revisions since its enactment, but the purpose remains the same: To keep governmental business in the open for the public to see.
The main tenet of the act is for government bodies to provide proper notice to the public and the media prior to any meeting. In Texas, meeting agendas must be posted a minimum of 72 hours prior to the meeting.
All business is to be conducted in the open. Should a government entity need to adjourn into closed session, the presiding officer of the governmental body shall announce the intent to adjourn into closed session and the corresponding state statute that allows the closed session to take place.
Members of the general public are allowed to record any or all of each open meeting by any means of aural or visual reproduction.
Meeting business is recorded by a secretary and provided in the form of minutes after the governing body has approved them at a subsequent meeting.
During an open meeting, members of the general public are allowed to address the elected officials on an agenda item during a specific time set aside at the beginning of a meeting.
To view all of the statutes of the Open Meetings Act, go to https://statutes.capitol.texas.gov/Docs/GV/htm/GV.551.htm
Normally scheduled meetings occur as follows:
Killeen City Council
Workshop meeting: First and third Tuesday of every month, 5 p.m. at 101 N. College St., Killeen
Regular meeting: Second and fourth Tuesday of the month, 5 p.m. at 101 N. College St., Killeen
Killeen Independent School District
Regular meeting: Second and fourth Tuesday of the month, 6 p.m. at 200 N. W.S. Young Drive, Killeen
Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1
Fourth Wednesday of every month, 9 a.m. at 201 N. 38th St., Killeen
Harker Heights City Council
Workshop meeting: First and third Tuesday of every month, 3 p.m. at 305 Miller’s Crossing, Harker Heights
Regular meeting: Second and fourth Tuesday of every month, 5 p.m. at 305 Miller’s Crossing, Harker Heights
Copperas Cove City Council
Workshop meeting: First and third Tuesday of every month, 5 p.m. at 508 S. Second St., Copperas Cove
Regular meeting: First and third Tuesday of every month, 6 p.m. at 508 S. Second St., Copperas Cove
Copperas Cove Independent School District
Workshop meeting: Second Monday of every month, noon at 408 S. Main St., Copperas Cove
Regular meeting: Second Tuesday of every month, 6:30 p.m. at 408 S. Main St., Copperas Cove
Nolanville City Council
First and third Thursday of every month, 6 p.m. at 101 N. Fifth St., Nolanville
Kempner City Council
Second and fourth Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m. at 12288 Central Texas Expressway, Kempner
Florence City Council
First Tuesday of every month, 6 p.m. at 851 Farm-to-Market 970, Florence
Belton City Council
Second and fourth Tuesday of every month, 5:30 p.m. at 401 N. Alexander St., Belton
Belton Independent School District
Workshop meeting: Third Monday of every month, 5 p.m. at 400 N. Wall St., Belton
Regular meeting: Third Monday of every month, 6:15 p.m. at 400 N. Wall St., Belton
Bell County Commissioners Court
Every Monday, 9 a.m. at 101 E. Central Ave., Belton
Coryell County Commissioners Court
Second and fourth Tuesday of every month, 9 a.m. at 800 E. Main St., Suite A, Gatesville
Lampasas County Commissioners Court
Second and fourth Monday of every month, 9 a.m. at 501 E. Fourth St., Lampasas
