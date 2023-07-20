There was a small crowd in attendance at the Killeen City Council meeting on Tuesday but each member of the audience seemed to have a reason to attend.
There was a small crowd in attendance at the Killeen City Council meeting on Tuesday but each member of the audience seemed to have a reason to attend.
Scott Connell, president of the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce, was among them.
“I’m president of the chamber so there is always a few things here that I think are important keep up with,” he said.
Connell said he attends council meetings quite often for budgets, property zoning and other items that the Chamber should be aware of.
Another meeting attendee, Alontae Choice, is a Killeen resident who started coming to council meetings about a month ago.
“I’m here just as a concerned citizen who likes to hear what is going on in the city. I try to come whenever I can,” he said.
Rashawn Smith works with Community Development for the City of Killeen.
“I come to the council every now and then to keep up with the city. I Know it is usually a small crowd but I think it is good to come and keep up to date,” she said.
Smith spreads the news from the meetings to people in her circles, she said.
Smith said that people should act like representatives for their organizations or local neighborhoods and rotate visiting the council to keep up with the city and then spread the news so more people are informed.
“Getting that direct report from someone you know is good,” she said.
The city council meetings are open to the public and take place every Tuesday at 5 p.m. at the Killeen City Hall, 101 N College Street.
