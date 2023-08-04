A large crowd filled the Killeen City Hall Council Chambers to listen to the council meeting on Tuesday. From the city staff to the residents, each member of the crowd had a reason to attend.
On of those residents in attendance was Donald Smith, a regular at the City Council meetings.
“I try to make them all,” Smith said. “I’ve always been interested in government but I moved so much that I couldn’t really get that interested until I came here. Now that I have the time, I’m interested in what the city does and getting involved.”
He is such a familiar face at the meeting that sometimes, Mayor Debbie Nash-King will ask him to lead the invocation before regular City Council meetings.
“When the Mayor can’t find someone else, if she sees me here I will do it,” Smith said.
Also in attendance Tuesday were two friends who were visiting the City Council for the first time.
Charmaine Kalpen and Mark Chisholm are both local business owners and are involved in the community.
“I want to get more involved in the community and I’m also a teacher so it is good to see what is going on,” Kalpen said. “It’s really important information to know.”
Chisholm said he agreed with a lot of what Kalpen was saying.
“As a business owner I also want to become more active for the community,” Chisholm said.
Both Kalpen and Chisholm said they were very interested in the city budget since Chisholm is a disabled veteran and Kalpen is a spouse of a disabled veteran.
“I appreciate that the city takes care of its veterans but its a double-edge sword because on the other end, the city needs to function and bring in revenue. How do we bring about balance without penalizing the citizens for not being a disabled veteran,” Chisholm said, referring to a state law that gives disabled veterans a property tax exception. “That is the dilemma that we find ourselves in.”
The council meetings are open to the public and take place every Tuesday at 5 p.m. at the Killeen City Hall, 101 N College Street.
