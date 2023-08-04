Council follow.JPG

The Killeen City Council members get ready to for a city council meeting on May 23.

 Madeline Oden | Herald

A large crowd filled the Killeen City Hall Council Chambers to listen to the council meeting on Tuesday. From the city staff to the residents, each member of the crowd had a reason to attend.

On of those residents in attendance was Donald Smith, a regular at the City Council meetings.

Donald Smith mug.JPG

Donald Smith
Charmaine Kalpen Mug .JPG

Charmaine Kalpen 
Mark Chisholm Mug.JPG

Mark Chisholm

254-501-7545 | moden@kdhnews.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.