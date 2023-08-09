A medium-sized crowd filled the Killeen City Hall Council Chambers for Tuesday’s City Council meeting. From the city staff to the residents, each member of the crowd had a reason to attend.
Shabbar Robinson, a Killeen resident who moved to the area in 2017 but was attending the council meeting for the first time Tuesday, said, “I’ve been doing research on what the city has been doing and I have been involved in the community as well with my fraternity.”
Robinson explained that he is a part of two fraternities: Phi Beta Sigma and Theta Delta Sigma. Both fraternities’ local chapters are active in the local community.
“I figured I would show up here and see what information we had and see how I could get involved,” he said. “Also to see how I can get other people to come listen to what is going on in the city.”
Other residents who attended were Salvador Moreno and Laura Coombes, who spoke to the council about specific citizen petitions.
Moreno addressed the council about a traffic citation he received in November 2022 and explained his unsatisfactory experience with the officers who gave him the citation.
“What I’m requesting from the council is that the police officers are sent back to the academy so they can get it together,” Moreno said.
Coombes addressed the council with her concerns about AA Lane Park in northeast Killeen. Coombes has lived across from the park for many years
“I strongly believe parks play a crucial role in improving communities.” Coombes said. “I would like to advocate for those who can no longer use that field. Many individuals were unaware that the field would be reduced in size by half. The communications regarding renovations did not explicitly mention this change, which led to confusion and disappointment among community members.”
Coombes asked the council to consider any of her recommendations to rectify the situation.
