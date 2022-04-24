One Killeen Independent School District school board race is attracting more donors than the other two — with one candidate receiving donations from area developers, a former school board member and a former mayor.
According to campaign finance reports obtained by the Herald on Friday, one of the three Killeen ISD school board races is drawing the most financial donations — the Place 3 race between lawyer Oliver Mintz, and Lenna Barr, vice president of administration and finance at the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce, both Killeen residents.
The two are battling for the seat KISD board member Corbett Lawler has held since 2011. Lawler is not running for reelection. The election is May 7.
Barr, according to her campaign finance report filed April 7, received $3,615.22 in political contributions and a $5,200 private loan from herself. Between Feb. 7 and April 6, Barr spent $7,130.19.
Barr’s campaign supporters, according to her report, are people who already have business with KISD, including Tad Dorroh, benefits consultant with Bigham Kliewer Champman and Watts; Rex Weaver, chair of the Central Texas College board of trustees; and Peaceable Kingdom Executive Director Leslie Gilmore.
Other Barr donors include Scott Cosper, a home builder and former Killeen mayor and state representative; Coleen Beck, of Austin, president of Union State Bank; Linda Angel, president of the Harker Heights Rotary Club and deputy executive director of the Workforce Solutions of Texas; former Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce president Bill Kozlik; Bobby Hoxworth, First National Bank Texas president; Don Farek, owner of Cameo Homes; and former school board member Minerva Trujillo; among others.
Her opponent, Mintz, reported $0 in outside political contributions. Between Jan. 23 and March 28, Mintz spent $3,070.97 of his personal funds on his campaign, and another $1,092.33 in credit card purchases, according to his report, on printing expenses, signs, buttons, campaign literature and online advertising.
Barr’s largest expense during the reporting period was $5,710.19 to Eagle Express of Harker Heights for signs.
On Thursday, KISD’s public information department released copies of the candidates’ campaign finance reports with addresses and phone numbers redacted, whereas the city of Killeen released all of its municipal election candidates’ campaign finance reports to the Herald without redactions.
Here’s a full list of KISD’s candidates’ campaign donors:
PLACE 1
Brenda Adams, former educator, of Killeen:
Shirley Boulding, of Killeen, retiree, $500
Janet Wilson, of Killeen, retiree, $500
Mahogany Moore, of Killeen, college student, $300
Stephania Williams, of Killeen, counselor, $300
Tori Walker, of Caldwell, $300
Barbara Chinn, of Harker Heights, dentist, $200
Linda Perry, of Killeen, counselor, $200
Ernest Sapp, of Harker Heights, $100
Ada Clay Williams, of Killeen, retiree, $100
Cathy DouseHarris, of Killeen, retiree, $100
Joe Holston, of Copperas Cove, $100
Anissa Jones, of Harker Heights, $96.62
LaQuita Clark, of Harker Heights, retiree, $50
Jackie Mercer, of Copperas Cove, retiree, $40
Debbie McGee, of Killeen, $25
Nyasia Belfrom, of Austin, social worker, $25
Addie Perry, of Killeen, retiree, undisclosed amount
Gerry Dreher, orthopedic surgeon, of Harker Heights
Did not report outside political contributions.
PLACE 2
Susan Jones, incumbent board vice president, of Belton
Did not report outside political contributions.
David Jones, pastor, of Harker Heights
Did not file a campaign finance report, and rather submitted a modified reporting declaration form, according to KISD.
PLACE 3
Lenna Barr, vice president of administration and finance at the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce, of Killeen
Tad Dorroh, of Killeen, benefits consultant BKCW, $500
Coleen Beck, of Austin, Union State Bank president, $500
Scott Cosper, of Killeen, former Killeen mayor, $250
Dirk Davis, of Killeen, $250
Robert Organ, of Killeen, BSW pediatrician, $200
Raymond Cockrell, of Killeen, Exec. Dir. Killeen Food Care Center, $200
Bobby Hoxworth, of Harker Heights, First National Bank Texas president, $200
Buck Stewart, of Killeen, $200
Joyce Tuggle, of Belton, $200
Lenna Barr, of Killeen, KISD Place 3 candidate, $115.22
Leslie Gilmore, of Harker Heights, Exec. Dir. of Peaceable Kingdom, $100
Martha Tyroch, of Temple, $100
Minerva Trujillo, of Killeen, former KISD board member, $100
Rex Weaver, of Killeen, CTC board chairman, $100
Linda Angel, of Harker Heights, HH Rotary Club president, $100
Don Farek, of Killeen, owner of Cameo Homes, $100
Carole Gulig, of Killeen, $100
Jane Abel, of Killeen, $100
Bob Abel, of Killeen, $100
Timothy Tunstill, of Killeen, Barr’s campaign treasurer, $100
TaNeika Moultrie, of Killeen, local NAACP president, $50
Bill Kozlik, of Harker Heights, former HH Chamber of Commerce president, $50
Oliver Mintz, attorney, of Killeen
Did not report outside political contributions.
To view each candidate’s campaign
finance reports go to kdhnews.com.
