The year 2023 has arrived and the Herald is preparing for another year of news reporting. But the Herald is also taking a look back at some of the top stories of last year.

In 2022, residents in the Killeen-Fort Hood area saw a battle over a controversial marijuana ordinance, a new name for Fort Hood, severe drought, some crime statistics on the rise and more.

Former Killeen Mayor Pro Tem Shirley Fleming speaks during a news conference in January in front of Louie Minor's (left) campaign office on Rancier Avenue. Fleming and Minor helped organize the Ground Game Texas effort to craft an ordinance that led to voter approval of Proposition A.
The late retired four-star general Richard E. Cavazos was tapped as a replacement name for Fort Hood by the congressional Naming Commission.
A plane drops water on the Crittenberg Complex fire, which burned more than 33,000 acres in Bell and Coryell counties, including Fort Hood.
A line of fire reaches brush and ignites it not far from West Range Road at Fort Hood on Monday, March 28, 2022.
Hydrilla patches become more visible in Stillhouse Hollow Lake as lake levels fall amid severe drought conditions in the summer.
This photo shows a broken 48-inch water pipe that is on Fort Hood property. Water officials noticed a drop in pressure in the line in May before discovering the broken pipe.
Ricky Garrett, supervisor of Water Control and Improvement District #1 held a press conference in May after a power outage at one of the water plants.
Students head to class for the first time at Chaparral High School on Monday, Aug. 15, the first day of classes for Killeen Independent School District.
A line of vehicles moves through Chaparral High School, which opened in August.
Former Mayor Pro Tem and councilwoman Debbie Nash-King was sworn in Friday as the first Black female Mayor of Killeen in the city's 140-year history.
Debbie Nash-King, right, embraces Mayor Jose L. Segarra before she is sworn in as Killeen’s new mayor inside the city hall building on Friday, March 25, 2022 in Killeen, Tx. Nash-King will be the first Black woman to become mayor of Killeen.
Killeen police officers investigate a shooting that took place on North 12th Street near Hall Avenue in north Killeen in September.
Killeen police investigate a homicide on Wales Drive in September.
Demolition reveals the interior of the old First National Bank building brick and tile as an excavator sweeps excess rubble from the upper level in November. The Killeen City Council is preparing to convey the property to Bell County for construction of an annex.
A tanker truck lies on its side in March after the 8,700-gallon vehicle rolled over at the intersection of Rosewood Drive and Central Texas Expressway in eastern Killeen.
This rendering shows how South Korean company Dongjin Semichem plans to build its plant on 42 acres at the Killeen Business Park. Dongjin Semichem will manufacture blended products to support production of semiconductors at Samsung in Williamson County.

