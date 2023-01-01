The year 2023 has arrived and the Herald is preparing for another year of news reporting. But the Herald is also taking a look back at some of the top stories of last year.
In 2022, residents in the Killeen-Fort Hood area saw a battle over a controversial marijuana ordinance, a new name for Fort Hood, severe drought, some crime statistics on the rise and more.
Here is a look back at the top 10 local stories from 2022, as picked by Herald staff:
No. 1 — Marijuana
A movement to decriminalize possession of misdemeanor amounts of marijuana dominated Herald headlines throughout the year, and the battle appears to be far from over.
After a petition drive launched in January by Ground Game Texas, an Austin-based nonprofit political organization, and local Democrats, voters in Killeen and Harker Heights saw Proposition A on their ballots — the ordinance that prohibits city police from charging people for less than 4 ounces of marijuana.
In both cities, voters were resoundingly in favor of the new ordinance during the Nov. 8 elections.
Later that month, the Harker Heights City Council repealed the ordinance, saying a city ordinance that decriminalizes marijuana conflicts with state law, and therefore can not stand. Ground Game fired back in December, garnering enough signatures for a new petition to put a referendum on the ballot this May. If passed by voters, the referendum would cancel the council’s overturning of Prop A. It’s unclear how long the tit-for-tat strategy by both sides will last.
Killeen council members, on the other hand, adopted the ordinance — with some revisions. The Bell County attorney and district attorney did not like that, however, and received authorization from the Bell County Commissioners Court on Dec. 22 to file a lawsuit against Killeen. As of last week, the lawsuit had not been filed. It aims to force Killeen to repeal the ordinance.
No. 2 — Base Renaming
Part of a nationwide controversial issue to not honor heroes of the Confederacy, Fort Hood will officially change its name to Fort Cavazos after Congress directed the Army to change the identity of bases named after Civil War-era Confederates.
The base will honor the legacy of Gen. Richard Cavazos, the Army’s first Hispanic four-star general. He also commanded Fort Hood from 1980 to 1982.
Fort Hood, which was originally established as Camp Hood in 1942, was named after Confederate Gen. John Bell Hood.
After overriding President Donald Trump’s veto of the National Defense Authorization Act in December 2020, Congress created a naming commission that was charged with making a name recommendation to Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin, who agreed with the recommendation on Oct. 6.
Federal officials have until Jan. 1, 2024, to finalize the transition, but it has already begun. Fort Hood has begun the process of renaming buildings with “Hood” in them to satisfy the congressional mandate.
So far, Hood Stadium has been renamed to Phantom Warrior Stadium, and the former Club Hood is now the Lone Star Conference Center. Every building on post with Fort Hood in its name will eventually be renamed.
No. 3 — Fort Hood Fire
It took Army helicopters, heavy equipment and dozens of area firefighters weeks to control a raging wildfire at Fort Hood earlier this year.
What began as a series of three wildfires burning together quickly grew out of control, developing into a blaze that scorched more than 33,000 acres of land in Fort Hood’s training areas. The fire burned about 15% of Fort Hood’s total land, which is 215,000 acres. Fort Hood officials said it was the largest wildfire in the post’s history.
After a couple of days of burning, the fire jumped the boundary fence and began burning vegetation near the small town of Flat, just north of Fort Hood.
The fire prompted a brief evacuation for the residents of Flat, but they were allowed to return to their homes shortly afterward.
Fort Hood officials said the fire had reached 95% containment on April 1, but it remained at 95% contained through at least April 12.
No. 4 — Severe Drought
Though conditions have slightly improved of late, Central Texas has been crippled by a severe drought all summer.
At its peak, the drought dried the air so much that the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport did not register any measurable rain amounts for 42 consecutive days from June 28 - Aug. 10.
During the drought, many area cities implemented drought contingency plans and asked residents to conserve water.
Bell County’s drought conditions have remained stable for weeks, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor map.
Even still, 2022 is poised to go down in history as one of Killeen’s driest years. As of early last week, the Killeen area had a reported 15.89 inches of rain for the entire year — less than half the rain Killeen typically receives in any given year.
Historically, the 2022 drought conditions are the strongest since 2011, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Integrated Drought Information System, FME News Service reported.
No. 5 — WCID-1 Pipe and Power
A couple of unfortunate incidents involving Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 in May forced officials to issue boil-water notices for hundreds of thousands of residents, temporarily closing some businesses.
It began May 7 with a chunk of a 48-inch pipe operated by WCID-1 breaking, forcing the loss of thousands of gallons of water.
Not long after the pipe was repaired, a power outage at the Belton Lake Water Treatment Facility prompted boil-water notices that lasted for days.
Copperas Cove, Fort Hood, Killeen, Harker Heights, and Nolanville issued citywide boil-water notices Sunday after the Belton Lake water plant lost power for more than three hours.
Per Texas Commission on Environmental Quality guidelines, a water supplier must issue a boil-water notice after experiencing a major loss in water pressure as there was Sunday, due to the power outage.
The outage has expedited the discussion for the Belton Lake plant — which provides drinking water to the area — to have backup power, a project that the water district’s board of directors approved over the summer.
No. 6 — New High School/Chaparral Road
The opening of a new high school in Killeen effectively expedited talks of expansion of a road in south Killeen.
As Chaparral High School opened with fanfare in August on Chaparral Road, a traffic jam quickly emerged.
During the morning rush hour, cars and school buses could be seen waiting in slow moving lines.
Ten Killeen police officers assisted with traffic control on two-lane Chaparral Road and Featherline Drive near the Killeen Independent School District’s newest school.
In comments on social media on the first day of school, some Yowell Ranch residents were less enthusiastic about the school’s opening as they complained on Killeen Daily Herald and Killeen Police Department Facebook posts about being unable to leave their neighborhood, or in some cases their driveways, thanks to the additional traffic.
Design and construction of improvements to Chaparral Road received Bell County’s support in September.
The Bell County Commissioners Court unanimously voted to approve an agreement between the county, Killeen and Harker Heights regarding the road. The agreement will see the three entities fund the $24 million project.
The project, officials said, would include about 6.64 miles of road between State Highway 195 to the west and FM 3481 to the east.
A large portion of the project is expected to be covered by a grant from the Killeen-Temple Metropolitan Planning Organization, which funds local road projects.
Officials said that organization is expected to pay about 80% of construction costs for the project, totaling about $17.2 million. This would account for about 72% of the project’s total cost.
Construction of the expansion has yet to begin, and government officials have faced criticism for not beginning the project sooner.
No. 7 — Killeen Mayor
One Killeen woman made history in Killeen this past year. Debbie Nash-King was sworn in as the first Black female mayor in the city’s 140-year history on March 25.
Nash-King is the second woman to hold the city’s highest elected office.
Nash-King succeeded former Mayor Jose Segarra, who was term limited after serving three consecutive terms as mayor. Segarra stepped down as mayor on March 17 — weeks before the end of his term — in order to run for an at-large City Council seat, which he later won. The move paved the way for Nash-King, who was mayor pro tem at the time, to become mayor.
Nash-King later won the mayoral seat in the May election.
No. 8 — Killeen Staff Exodus
For various reasons, five high-ranking members of Killeen’s city staff either resigned or have announced their retirement in 2022.
Beginning in June, Killeen City Attorney Traci Briggs resigned her position after accepting a position with Central Texas College in Killeen.
Briggs began her employment with the city on Dec. 1, 1999.
A few weeks later, Executive Director of Finance Jonathan Locke and City Secretary Lucy Aldrich both announced their decisions to resign.
Aldrich worked for the city for 19 years; Locke had been with the city for seven years at the time of his resignation.
Not long after Aldrich and Locke announced their resignations, Executive Director of Recreation Joe Brown did the same.
Brown had been with the city for just over three years.
Finally, in November, Killeen Chief of Police Charles Kimble informed City Manager Kent Cagle of his intent to retire.
Kimble, who will retire in January, has been with the city for over five years and began his law enforcement career in 1991.
No. 9 — Killeen Crime Rates
Through October, the most recent month available, the city of Killeen has seen an increase in most crimes and a decrease in only one crime over the same time period from the year before.
Crimes, such as burglaries, have shown the largest increase, according to the latest report. Overall, burglaries account for a 109.8% increase from 2021’s year-to-date numbers through October. Of that, however, non-residential burglaries have increased by nearly 240%, with 506 such burglaries occurring between Jan. 1 and Oct. 31, compared to 149 in the same time frame in 2021.
Motor vehicle thefts have also increased drastically from 2021, according to the report.
Through October of 2022, Killeen police said 539 vehicles had been stolen throughout the city, which is an increase of 104.2% from the 264 motor vehicle thefts reported through October 2021.
According to the report, through October the only crime to decrease in Killeen is rape. Through Oct. 31, 70 rapes had been reported to the police department, down from 73 in the same time frame a year before.
Homicides are also up for 2022. As of Saturday afternoon, KPD was counting 22 criminal homicide cases for the year, up from 18 in 2021.
To view monthly reports from Killeen Police Department, go to https://www.killeentexas.gov/Archive.aspx?AMID=60
No. 10 — Killeen Comprehensive Plan
In a unanimous decision in August, Killeen City Council members adopted a new comprehensive plan for the city, a guide for the city’s growth over the next decade or more.
On Aug. 16, Verdunity of Dallas CEO Kevin Shepherd, who put the plan together, told council members that adopting the plan wasn’t enough — that it must be implemented if they want to avoid a budget crisis.
Councilman Michael Boyd said the city’s previous comprehensive plan, adopted in 2010, “more or less sat on the shelf.” Boyd called the adoption of the new plan “a significant day for the city of Killeen.”
The 2022 comprehensive plan calls for “construction standards with a new focus on quality and appearance of residential and commercial buildings.”
In addition to the comprehensive plan, the City Council adopted the new architectural and design standards on April 26.
Honorable mention (in no particular order)
Vanessa Guillen
A lot of developments happened over the past year in the Vanessa Guillen case. Guillen, a Fort Hood soldier, was killed on post in April 2020 and her remains were found months later in eastern Bell County.
A big development happened on Dec. 29, 2021, when President Joe Biden signed the National Defense Authorization Act, which included the I Am Vanessa Guillen bill. The law, which went into effect Jan. 1, does many things, including stripping commanders of their involvement in sexual harassment or sexual assault investigations.
On Aug. 12, Guillen’s family filed a $35 million lawsuit against the Army, alleging that she was raped and tried to commit suicide. The lawsuit is broken down as $10 million for a wrongful death suit and $25 million for a personal injury claim.
On Nov. 29, Cecily Aguilar, the woman accused of assisting in disposing of Guillen’s body, pleaded guilty to making a false statement and being an accessory after the fact. She is expected to be sentenced this year.
County annex agreement
Bell County and the city of Killeen entered an agreement in the summer to construct a new county annex building in downtown Killeen.
To make way for the new building, the city had to have the former headquarters of First National Bank Central Texas at 507 N. Gray St. demolished, which began in November and was completed in December. The bank moved into a new headquarters building at the corner of Trimmier Road and Interstate 14 early in the year.
Plans for the new building are still in the works, but it is expected to be about 30,000 square feet. Bell County is budgeting $10 million for the new annex building, which will replace the county annex on Priest Drive in Killeen. The new building will house the vehicle registration office and other Bell County offices, and perhaps provide an economic spark for downtown.
Escaped convict
In September, Coryell County law enforcement officials lost a prisoner in a rural part of the county.
Brandon Hogan, a Coryell County Jail inmate, escaped a work detail Sept. 26 by climbing over a fence at Seaton Cemetery, 333 Seaton road in Leon Junction, which is north of Fort Hood, approximately 27 miles northwest of Temple and about 15 miles southeast of Gatesville.
In October, Hogan was placed on the state’s top 10 most wanted list with up to $7,500 offered in reward money for tips that lead to his capture.
Hogan, who is still at large as of Saturday, has been described by officials as a 37-year-old white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 170 pounds and balding with light brown/blonde hair and brown eyes.
According to the Coryell County Jail website, Hogan was arrested Aug. 1 on four charges including assault, theft of a firearm, burglary and criminal mischief.
Fuel spill
A United Petroleum Transport tanker rolled over, spilling around 2,000 gallons of fuel onto Central Texas Expressway at Rosewood on March 27.
Cleanup of the spilled fuel took weeks.
According to police, the fuel tanker was traveling west on Central Texas Expressway and took the turnaround under Interstate 14. The driver began to travel east in the 5700 block of East Central Texas Expressway when an unknown vehicle entered the lane in front of the truck. The driver of the truck applied the brakes in an attempt to avoid a collision with the vehicle, causing the tanker to flip on its passenger side.
New Chamber president
After the retirement of longtime president and CEO of the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce, John Crutchfield, Scott Connell succeeded him.
Connell took over as the head of the chamber and the Killeen Economic Development Corporation on Sept. 1.
Connell has over 36 years of economic development and chamber of commerce experience. Previously, he was vice president at the Temple Economic Development Corporation.
Chemical plant
A South Korean company chose Killeen as the location of its first U.S. plant, a $70 million facility. Dongjin Semichem is “an industry leader in the electronic materials market, the company’s major product lines include display materials, semiconductor materials and renewable energy materials,” according to the company.
Prior to venturing into the U.S., the company has operated 20 plants in Korea, China and Europe, and has employed over 1,800 people.
The company will provide patented processing chemicals for the $18 billion Samsung manufacturing facility in Taylor.
Dongjin plans to build a 91,000-square-foot plant at the Killeen Business Park — its first such facility in the United States.
Production at the plant is scheduled to begin in 2024.
Marvin Guy
A criminal case against Killeen resident Marvin Guy had many developments throughout the year.
The major development is that a trial date has finally been set for May 8, 2023. Guy has been in prison for eight years after being accused of shooting and killing a Killeen police officer during a no-knock raid in 2014.
Also in September, the state filed a motion to waive the death penalty in this case. Now, if convicted of capital murder, Guy would be sentenced to life in prison.
On Nov. 10, a packed courtroom in Belton, Judge John Gauntt refused to reduce Guy’s bond, which total $4 million.
Harker Heights football
The Harker Heights Knights football team won 12 games in 2022, the most in school history. The team took a nine-win regular season into the playoffs and rolled through the first three rounds.
In the end, the magic ran out on Dec. 2 in the regional finals with a 60-24 loss to eventual Class 6A, Division II, state champion DeSoto — the same team that knocked the Knights out in 2021.
Along the way, however, the Knights picked up quite a bit of hardware, including an outright District 12-6A title and three playoff trophies for the bi-district, area and regional semifinals victories.
The lone loss for the Knights in the regular season was a 28-27 loss against Odessa Permian in September.
Harker Heights was the first Killeen ISD school to make it to the regional finals of the playoffs since the Killeen Kangaroos did so in 2008.
