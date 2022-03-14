For residents of Killeen, the sun shone fairly bright from City Hall during October’s city-wide boil-water notice — even if their tap water at the time was brackish and unpotable.
Sunshine week, named after the 1976 “Government in the Sunshine Act,” celebrates transparency in government — and the efforts of investigators that attempt to shine a light on the lack thereof.
In general, the city of Killeen provides rapid, widespread communication on a daily basis, and even publishes its own “Good News Killeen” updates weekly. In the case of emergency, Killeen utilizes a multi-pronged approach that values a consistent distribution of information via social media, the city’s website and by reaching out to various media outlets including the Herald.
However, true transparency means releasing pertinent information even in the face of poor PR.
During the citywide boil-water notice, from Oct. 19-29, Killeen provided, day-to-day releases for residents struggling to deal with the prolonged lack of potable water after a quarterly test showed low chlorine levels in the city’s drinking water. An after-action report released by the city notes that the communications department offered timely, concise and reliably communication to residents, but that there was a “bottleneck” for information.
Despite constant communication between the Herald and the city’s communications department, the city did not provide crucial testing data that was part of a series of requests during the incident. In particular, the Herald sent four requests for testing data, starting on Oct. 22. The data was provided ten days after the incident, on Oct. 29.
Executive Director of Communications Janell Ford stated in October in response to a claim from the Herald that the city was not being transparent with its testing data that city officials were involved in preparing for a City Council meeting and related presentation which included an update on the boil-water notice. Ford also pointed out that the city had been “inundated” with multiple requests from the Herald, as well as other media outlets.
Since the boil-water notice, the Herald has spent time pouring over almost 1,000 pages of emails, data sheets, and other communications provided via an open records request from November.
Data from that request has so far showed that the chloramine levels at several of Killeen’s testing sites were very slightly lower than average, but not enough to cause alarm. Additionally, email chains between the city’s superintendent over the water system and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) showed a critical and forthright approach to problem solving.
Unfortunately, there is still no clear answer as to what triggered the nitrification of the city’s water system, causing the boil-water notice. An after-action report published in January did not explore the reason for the process, but rather the city’s response. Theories surrounding the nitrification event included an overturning of local lakes, a need to deep-cycle the city’s water system, aging infrastructure and even a potential imbalance of free chemicals within the system. Testing data from the city showed that the system did not have a significant imbalance of chemicals, and city records show that, while it did not deep-cycle its water system due to a low usage rate, it was able to complete at least one full turnover in each tank per day. The Executive Director of Public Works Jeff Reynolds denied in October that the city’s aging water infrastructure played any part in the incident.
What was made clear during the city’s response, however, was that neither the Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 nor the city of Killeen was responsible for the nitrification process, with Mayor Jose Segarra ultimately calling it “a fluke.”
Additionally, it was stated within the email exchanges that Killeen “has not needed to treat” its water for several years due to the quality of the WCID’s water. According to WCID-1 General Manager Ricky Garrett, his organization delivers water that is four times the recommended minimum chlorine standard.
Since the incident, Killeen has sought to “future-proof” its water system by adding chlorine boosters and approving capital projects which will lead to newer, stronger water pumps as well as new water storage facilities.
