NOLANVILLE — Venting their frustration in a desperate plea for help, over a dozen residents — and a former employee — of Cimarron Park Estates Mobile Home Park in Nolanville thronged to City Hall Thursday to exhort the City Council to action.

“Half these trailers that people are living in aren’t habitable,” resident Dave Kegley said. “Everyone here is at wits end, all the lawyers don’t even want to talk to us.”

Nolanville

Nolanville City Council members James Bilberry, right, and David Williams listen as residents of Cimarron Park Estates Mobile Home Park testify to being abused at the City Council's workshop on Thursday.

