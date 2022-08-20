Vené Bagget

Vené Baggett was recently hired as a new associate lecturer and field coordinator in the Social Work program at Texas A&M University-Central Texas in Killeen, where she graduated in 2012.

 Courtesy Photo

Vené Baggett, 43, is one of the many educators returning to the classroom this fall, but for her, the moment has significance beyond just the start of another school year.

Recently hired as an associate lecturer and field coordinator in the Social Work program at Texas A&M University-Central Texas in Killeen, Baggett already knows the campus, its classrooms, and her colleagues because she is returning to the very place her journey as a social worker began.

