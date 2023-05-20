Community graphic

Texas A&M University-Central Texas is joining the National Partnership for Student Success (NPSS) and the U.S. Department of Education to support student success in school-aged children and youth.

A&M–Central Texas is one of the first higher education institutions answering the call to address K-12 learning loss by encouraging its students to participate as tutors, mentors and student success coaches.

