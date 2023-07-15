Gina.jpg

Gina Marion, 56, has one of those jobs that can literally change a person’s life. And what’s more, she isn’t one of those people in a profession that is normally credited with that sort of thing; she does not wear a white coat or a stethoscope, a nurse’s scrubs, a fireman’s hat, or a military uniform. She is the assistant director of financial aid at Texas A&M University-Central Texas in Killeen.

Her 10-foot by 10-foot office on the first floor of the Gen. Robert Shoemaker Founders Hall on the A&M-Central Texas campus is comfortable and embellished with the occasional framed photo of family, a bit of university swag, inspirational quotes, and two tall windows that allow her to look out on the vast 672-acre campus when she has a moment to herself.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.