Texas A&M-CT centerpiece

Founder's Hall seen here Tuesday Sept. 30, 2014 was the first building to be built exclusively for Texas A&M University Central Texas. Previously the university held classes in multiple locations throughout the city.

The Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business announced recently that Texas A&M University-Central Texas in Killeen has earned international accreditation for its College of Business Accreditation.

Founded in 1916, the association is the longest-serving global accrediting body for business schools, and the largest business education network connecting learners, educators and businesses worldwide.

