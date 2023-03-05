The Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business announced recently that Texas A&M University-Central Texas in Killeen has earned international accreditation for its College of Business Accreditation.
Founded in 1916, the association is the longest-serving global accrediting body for business schools, and the largest business education network connecting learners, educators and businesses worldwide.
Stephanie M. Bryant, executive vice president and chief accreditation officer of the association, said the accreditation recognizes institutions that have demonstrated a focus on excellence in all areas, including teaching, research, curriculum development and student learning.
“We congratulate A&M-Central Texas and Dean Faiza Khoja on earning accreditation and applaud the entire College of Business Administration (COBA) team — including the administration, faculty, staff, and students — for their roles in earning this respected honor,” she said in a news release from A&M-Central Texas.
University Provost Peg Gray-Vickrey also added her congratulations, applauding the faculty that has built strong business programs and dedicated themselves to their students, the community and the region.
“A&M-Central Texas is delighted that our College of Business Administration has earned accreditation from AACSB based on our ability to demonstrate an ongoing commitment to teaching excellence, scholarship, curriculum development, and student success,” she said in the release.
“We are especially proud to achieve this milestone as a new university in our 11th year. This is a testament to the outstanding faculty in our College of Business Administration under the leadership of Dean Faiza Khoja. With this accreditation, our students can be assured of the highest quality educational experience.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.