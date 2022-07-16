Jeffrey L. Kirk, dean of the College of Education and Human Development at A&M-Central Texas, was recently named an Impact Academy Fellow through national nonprofit organization Deans for Impact. Kirk joins a cohort of leaders chosen for their commitment to improving educator preparation rooted in equity.
He is one of 20 leaders announced as part of this fellowship’s seventh cohort. Since 2015, Deans for Impact has built the capacity of more than 100 leaders of educator-preparation programs through the Impact Academy, positioning them to reinforce the importance of student learning within their programs and to advocate for equity.
“A&M-Central Texas is both a Minority-Serving Institution and a Hispanic-Serving institution,” Kirk said. “ and not only does our student body reflect broadly diverse populations, but our diverse student populations are also retained and graduate in the same percentages as their ethnic identity,” Kirk said.
“From our first day, A&M-Central Texas has been committed to higher education opportunities that are truly accessible, affordable, and purposeful,” he continued.
“This fellowship will allow us to make even more substantial contributions to our educator preparation programs by enhancing what we know we are already doing so well.”
The 2022-23 Impact Academy Fellowship combines monthly virtual sessions and two in-person gatherings with regular learning modules and ongoing leadership coaching from veteran leaders. Fellows strengthen their ability to engage faculty, staff, and K-12 school partners in a shared vision for change, grounded in a deep scientific understanding about how students learn.
“We’re excited to welcome this new cohort of 20 fellows committed to grounding their educator preparation programs in equity and improving the field of education more broadly,” said Valerie Sakimura, vice president of programs.
“As we continue to support outstanding educator preparation leaders to drive transformative change, our program aims to realize our long-term vision of building a national collective of leaders who are creating and sustaining conditions for teachers to create rigorous, equitable, and inclusive classrooms where all students thrive,” she continued.
Deans for Impact is committed to reflecting the broad diversity of programs preparing new educators, and this year’s fellowship cohort reflects that commitment. Thirty percent of fellows are leaders of color, representing public and private institutions in more than 15 states with more than 30 percent achieving Minority-Serving Institution status.
