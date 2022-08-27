Retired state Rep. Jimmie Don Aycock, R-Killeen, was recognized as a Warrior Legend by the Texas A&M University-Central Texas Foundation Board in a reception at the university recently.
The award, created five years ago by the foundation, honors members of the community who have demonstrated uncommon commitment to the founding, growth, and development of the university.
Retired Lt. Gen. Pete Taylor was appointed original foundation chair following its creation in 2007, serving two terms. Among those leading the legislative efforts in support of the creation of the university, he praised Aycock at the Aug. 5 event for his leadership and offered his congratulations on the designation as a Warrior Legend.
“While many legislators over the years worked diligently to bring upper-level higher education to our community, no one did more than Jimmie Don,” Taylor said. “He personally authored the bill and formed the coalition that got it passed. Central Texas will forever be grateful.”
Foundation board Chairman Ronald Stepp agreed, adding the recognition as a Warrior Legend was a testament to the former legislator’s devotion to A&M-Central Texas.
“The one thing Warrior Legend recipients have in common is the crucial roles they played in bringing A&M-Central Texas to this region,” Stepp noted. “In 2017, the award celebrated Gen. (Ret.) Robert M. Shoemaker and his beloved wife, Tuke, and in 2019, the award recognized the Yowell Family and the Beck Family.”
“It is no mystery that their efforts to create a public University for the benefit of the Central Texas region has had a tremendous impact on our communities,” he continued.
“A&M-Central Texas is nearing 10,000 graduates now working in business, education, and the arts and sciences locally, regionally, and nationally. None of that would have been possible without them and their leadership makes them all legends,” he said.
Foundation Director Kay Carey and event chair, Jessica Diem, coordinated the celebration in support of the Foundation’s Warrior Legend Scholarship Fund, adding that not only did they reach their fundraising goal, but more than 100 guests in attendance that evening were treated to an impromptu performance by Aycock when he joined musicians, singing the Willie Nelson favorite, “Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain.”
“It was a wonderful evening among friends, and we appreciate them for coming out to celebrate Jimmie Don,” Carey said. “We will continue the scholarship work that the A&M-Central Texas Foundation is known for, and we made some terrific memories. The funds we raised with everyone’s support will allow us to continue to offer Warrior Legends scholarship to deserving students.”
