At an awards breakfast sponsored by the Texas A&M University-Central Texas Foundation, six A&M-Central Texas faculty were honored recently for their excellence in teaching, service and scholarship.
Originally funded in 2019 by endowed gifts made by two prominent local families — the Beck Family and the Yowell Family — the awards honor faculty who have demonstrated a record of excellence.
The 2022 Beck Family Senior Faculty Award recipients are Hao-Min Chen, associate professor, College of Education and Human Development; Lucas Loafman, associate professor, College of Business Administration; and Mienie Roberts, associate professor, College of Arts and Sciences.
The 2022 Yowell Family Junior Faculty Award recipients are Elizabeth Casey, associate professor, College of Education and Human Development; Khaldoun Dhou, assistant professor, College of Business Administration; and Stephanie Peebles Tavera, assistant professor, College of Arts and Sciences.
Peg Gray-Vickrey, A&M-Central Texas provost, expressed her gratitude for the families’ generosity and the funding that made the awards possible, adding that the Beck Family Senior Faculty Fellowship and the Yowell Junior Faculty Fellowship Awards are honorary appointments that acknowledge distinguished academic achievement.
“They allow us to recognize the tremendous work of faculty in generating new knowledge, serving the community, and teaching generations of students,” she said. “The extraordinary generosity of both the Beck family and the Yowell family made it possible to award six fellowships this year and six fellowships in 2019, and we have no doubt that there will be many more in our future.”
