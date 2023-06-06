At first glance, Killeen resident Nelsie Valenzuela, 27, appears to be a typical university student. Dressed in blue jeans, sneakers, and sweatshirt, her wardrobe choices are, in her own words, “laid back.”
She is thoughtful about her words as she talks, and her nearly perfect caramel complexion takes on a slightly rosy hue where the height of her cheekbones meets the outer corner of her eyes. It feels a little weird, she admits, to talk about herself.
The corners of her mouth draw slightly upward in a cockeyed little crook of a smile when she describes what she loves about her studies. And when she confesses her love for literature, writers, rhetoric, and exploration, it is as if her entire being becomes somehow illuminated from within.
Her mother used to read to her, she says, brushing aside a swatch of carefully braided hair. In the room she shared with her sister, she and her mother would nestle into stacked pillows and take in the sights and sounds of The Brownstein Bears, Franklin the Turtle, and The Magic Treehouse.
At first, she says, it was the colorful illustrations and pictures that captivated her. But it wasn’t long before she realized that the words seemed to be calling out to her.
“I was only five years old, and I couldn’t read yet,” she explained. “But I knew that the words were where the story was coming from, and I wanted to be able to read it to myself, so I started to make nonsense sounds and eventually began to remember the words from sight.”
By the time she was in elementary school, remembering words was no longer a problem; in fact, if anything, it was becoming her super-power.
When she wasn’t in class, she was in the children’s section of the library, wearing her favorite Winnie the Pooh overalls, and filling her arms with as many books as she could carry.
“Our school had a special program to reward kids for reading,” she explained. “For every so many books students read, we got a coupon for free pizza.”
But while her brothers appreciated the rewards that came with their sister’s insatiable appetite for reading, they would soon witness her transformation from reader to writer.
It would expand into an even better kind of nourishment, inspired by her fourth-grade teacher, Miss Jennifer Strain.
“I will never forget the name of my teacher that year,” she said. “She was blonde, and she was a twin, and she had long hair. And one day, she told the class that there was a grade-wide writing contest, and that we should write about our favorite memory.”
It is funny, isn’t it, the way memories work. In her nine-year-old mind, the contest was the perfect topic at the perfect time.
She had been to the Texas State Fair, she said, and completely mesmerized by the stories high welcome from Big Tex, the burnt sugar smell of cotton candy, the county fair and butter sculptures, the whooshing of the rides and the lure of the carnival barkers, and the pale blue skies of the North Texas landscape.
“I wrote it all down just like I remembered it,” she said. “And Miss Strain read it to the class and took the time to tell me how much she liked reading it, and how well I did. It wasn’t until after that she told everyone my writing had won out of all the other fourth graders.”
This time, the reward, she laughed, wasn’t pizza. It was an extra recess. But for her, the reward was knowing that someone thought she had a talent for something that she loved.
“I wish I could tell Miss Strain how much that moment influenced me,” she said, her voice echoing with equal parts nostalgia and sincerity. “I wish I could tell her where I am now and the part she played in that.”
These days, Valenzuela has found her place – and her people – in the College of Arts and Sciences at A&M-Central Texas. And what she is doing now, she believes, is tailor made for her.
Led by Assistant Professor of English, Stephanie Peebles-Tavera, Ph.D., Valenzuela is now a graduate student and as immersed as she ever was in all that entails.
“Really, it is true that every student in this program is surrounded by the best kind of faculty that anyone could ask for,” she said. “They are each so strong in their respective areas, but on top of that, they are always encouraging their students to connect what they are teaching with our own interests.”
She could not have known it beforehand, but her own words would prove to possibly change the course of her academic career — and perhaps in ways she could have yet to imagine.
She enrolled in a class, she explained, taught by Peebles-Tavera, which introduced her to transatlanticism: a type of literary analysis that examines works ofliterature in the context of world history in an effort to yield a more dimensional understanding of the authors.
And for this work, there wasn’t an extra recess or a pizza at the end of a job well done. Even though getting to the end would require Valenzuela to become part sleuth, part digital expert, part social historian, part cultural voyeur, and part feminist.
Her mission, she says, was to find a relatively obscure piece of literature that deserved more. She decided to focus her attention on an essay by Jessie Redmon Fauset, an early 20th century African American woman credited with nurturing and bringing forward the Harlem Renaissance via her work with artists, poets, and scholars the likes of Langston Hughes and W.E.B. DuBois.
“Fauset was so impactful at the time she was writing,” she noted. “She was a significant pillar of wisdom in a community that cherished its artists. But her writing never got the attention it deserved. To me, that made what I was doing even more worthwhile.”
Last month, at a national conference, Valenzuela and five of her graduate school colleagues presented their studies at a round table conversation. And perhaps not surprisingly, Valenzuela graciously acknowledges the program’s faculty and the support that the other students show each other while on this unique journey.
And, while she is laser focused on her graduation in the next six months, the same professors Valenzuela is grateful for are the very ones encouraging her not to stop her at graduation.
“Based on my observation of her academic ability, her innate creativity, and her discipline, Nelsie would make an incredible doctoral student,” associate professor Stephanie Peebles-Tavera praised.
Valenzuela seems to hesitate in disbelief when she is told of the esteem in which she is held by her teacher and mentor. Perhaps it is part of the journey –the natural initial reaction of a middle child, the first in her family to have earned an undergraduate degree, and on schedule to earn a master’s degree, now finding herself doing what she loves.
Of course, she would consider it, she says, adding that the whole idea of having come this far is a bit — in her own words — surreal. For now, she says, she is preparing for her last semester in the upcoming fall.
“It occurred to me how much I loved the work I was being asked to do in these courses,” she said. “And I kept thinking how valuable it is to reveal something that deserved to be looked at in another light — a more recent light — for the important work it will always be. I am proud beyond words to be a part of that.”
