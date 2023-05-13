A&M-Central Texas Graduate Students Present at National Conference

Six graduate students from the Texas A&M University-Central Texas English program recently presented their research in a round table discussion at a national conference sponsored by the Popular Culture and American Culture Associations in San Antonio.
Killeen residents Shelby Claridge, Genesis Roblero, Jillian Shanks, Sue Ellen Sitton, Nelsie Valenzuela and Rosa Velasquezare not only enrolled in many of the same classes this spring, but they are also learning the methodologies of archival research and are devoted to recovering and exploring archival literature.
Stephanie Peebles Tavera, assistant professor of English in the College of Arts and Sciences, teaches the course specifically designed to lead their research journey and was so impressed with the results of their work that she initiated their attendance at the conference.
“Historically marginalized subjects were neglected, forgotten, or erased over time, which is why finding them, bringing their substance to light, and offering analysis is so valuable,” Tavera said. “Their work deserves a place in history that is respectful of their contributions, and that is what these students are doing.”
