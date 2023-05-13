A&M-Central Texas Graduate Students Present at National Conference

English graduate students from Texas A&M University-Central Texas recently presented at a national conference. Shown, from left, are: Shelby Claridge, Genesis Roblero, Rosa Velasquez, Sue Sitton, Stephanie Peebles-Tavera, Ph.D., and Nelsie Valenzuela.

 Courtesy Photo

Six graduate students from the Texas A&M University-Central Texas English program recently presented their research in a round table discussion at a national conference sponsored by the Popular Culture and American Culture Associations in San Antonio.

Killeen residents Shelby Claridge, Genesis Roblero, Jillian Shanks, Sue Ellen Sitton, Nelsie Valenzuela and Rosa Velasquezare not only enrolled in many of the same classes this spring, but they are also learning the methodologies of archival research and are devoted to recovering and exploring archival literature.

