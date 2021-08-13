Since May, 130 students from Texas A&M University-Central Texas in Killeen completed their course requirements and were eligible for graduation. Many of them walked across the stage Friday evening.
Among the graduates was married couple Carlos and Arianna Sanhueza — both of whom were receiving their Master of Science in accounting.
Carlos Sanhueza said it is great having the opportunity to graduate with his wife.
“Last time ... for our bachelor’s degree, she ended up graduating the semester before I did, but it’s been a long journey —a nice journey,” he said.
The Sanhuezas, who were celebrating with eight members of their family and friends, also received their bachelor’s degrees from A&M-Central Texas.
As did everybody, the Sanhuezas were making their way through the hallways of Warrior Hall, as the university continued its walk-thru style graduations.
“I miss the opportunity we used to have doing the more traditional ceremony where I could go in and talk to the students before they go across the stage,” said university President Marc Nigliazzo.
A&M-Central Texas has been doing walk-thru graduations since December 2020 after canceling two commencement ceremonies due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I guess it’s really nice; it’s a nice way to celebrate our accomplishments as well as our family and friends,” Arianna Sanhueza said.
Though Nigliazzo said he has been through many graduations in his post-secondary education career, he admitted that it never gets old.
“It’s special because each one of these students walking across the stage is an individual — they’ve got their own story, they’ve got their own goals and they’ve got their own dreams,” Nigliazzo said. “You know, I’m always telling people that every time I shake a hand, that’s a human being, and they’re there because they’ve got a purpose and we want them to be able to fulfill that.”
