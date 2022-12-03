A and M Feature.jpg

Texas A&M University-Central Texas in Killeen has appointed Alba Cook as the director of recruitment.

 Courtesy Photo

Texas A&M University-Central Texas has appointed Alba Cook as the director of recruitment. She brings with her more than 12 years of experience in higher education, holding positions with the Texas Association of College Registrars and Admissions Officers, Texas Association for College and University Student Personnel Administrators, and the Texas Association of College Admission Counselors.

Cook joins A&M-Central Texas from Vanderbilt University, where she served as the program coordinator for the Bass Military Scholars Program. Prior to joining Vanderbilt, she served as the director of Admissions and Special Programs in the School of Health Professions at UT Health San Antonio.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.