Texas A&M University-Central Texas now has a second company to conduct research on its campus, and it has also hired a consultant to help conceptualize the research park the university desires to construct.
Marc Nigliazzo, the university’s president, said Wednesday morning that Trideum Corporation had recently received the keys to its office and joins Centex Technologies as tenants on the campus.
Trideum is a company based at the Cummings Research Park in Huntsville, Alabama, and has offices in 22 states and Kuwait, the company’s Chief Executive Officer Van Sullivan said Wednesday.
The role of Trideum in Central Texas will be to support U.S. Army Operational Test Command at West Fort Hood and work on testing and evaluation for the Army.
Sullivan said he hosted members from the Killeen community three years ago when they visited the Cummings Research Park to view it as a potential model for the research park at A&M-Central Texas.
He said one of the intriguing things about Central Texas is the “untapped” talent in the workforce.
“There’s a wealth of talent in the military spouses that is traditionally untapped. There’s a wealth of talent starting in middle schools, going up, that may not realize the opportunities that are there for them,” Sullivan said.
Sullivan added that Trideum intends to be a partner with A&M-Central Texas for years to come.
“We’re in it for the long haul to make this area, and this research park specifically, successful,” Sullivan said.
Consultant
In order to make the research park a reality, however, the university needed to hire a consultant. That is where Perkins & Will, a global design practice across the country, comes in.
Stephen Coulston, a principal with Perkins & Will, explained what role he and the firm will have.
“We are the lead consultant doing the plan for the research park for Texas A&M-Central Texas and looking at the larger innovation ecosystem here in Killeen,” Coulston said.
Nigliazzo explained Wednesday morning that the university recently received a $1.2 million grant from the Office of Local Defense Community Cooperation in the Department of Defense to hire a consultant.
A&M-Central Texas has been in the process of taking steps to create the research park for the past few years. The university has two potential locations for the research park to go on its campus, which the consultant will be able to help determine the best one.
Coulston said Perkins & Will is excited to be working with A&M-Central Texas, classifying the university as a “strong and willing partner.”
