BELTON — Texas A&M University-Central Texas hit a milestone in its history Saturday, surpassing 10,000 students who have completed a bachelor or master’s degree.
The university held its spring commencement ceremony at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton. The university had 329 students complete their degree. Of that, 227 walked the stage Saturday.
“When you get to double digits (in thousands) with your number of graduates, (and) when you’re a small school ... it’s a lot of graduates for the size of the institution,” said Marc Nigliazzo, president of the university prior to the ceremony.
Nigliazzo said the university maintains an enrollment of around 2,200 to 2,300 students per year and confers more than 700 degrees each year.
No matter how many graduations Nigliazzo goes through — during his tenure as president of A&M-Central Texas and his previous positions elsewhere — he said he never gets tired of seeing the students’ reaction as they cross the stage.
“Truly, every time I reach out and grab one of those hands ... I know that’s a life-changer — it’s usually a dream,” he said. “Many of our students never thought this day would be possible. It continues to be a big day.
“And I can see some of them are trying so hard not ... they’re looking real stern. But when the diploma cover is in their hand, that big smile comes out.”
One of the 227 walking the stage Saturday was 24-year-old Christian Wesbrock, finishing with a bachelor degree in liberal studies, with a minor in math, English and criminal justice.
“My next plans are to become a high school teacher — for KISD, hopefully — in the math department,” Wesbrock said before the ceremony. “I’m currently a long-term sub(stitute) at Chaparral High School, and I’m hoping to continue that on next year.”
Bachelor’s degree in hand, Wesbrock hopes to continue his education at some point to get a master’s degree and pursue a career in education administration.
Wesbrock, who comes from a military family, said his father serves at Fort Cavazos, and he moved here when his father was stationed here shortly after his high school graduation in 2017 from West Potomac High School in Alexandria, Virginia, near Washington, D.C.
