BELTON — Texas A&M University-Central Texas hit a milestone in its history Saturday, surpassing 10,000 students who have completed a bachelor or master’s degree.

The university held its spring commencement ceremony at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton. The university had 329 students complete their degree. Of that, 227 walked the stage Saturday.

