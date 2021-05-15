Texas A&M University-Central Texas held its commencement on Saturday. Normally held in front of hundreds at the Bell County Expo Center, the university had to get creative to ensure their graduates and family could experience the annual right of passage safely with COVID.
The university held the on-campus walk-through commencement at Warrior Hall with the graduates divided into three ceremonies by college. A total of 238 undergraduate degrees and 61 graduate degrees were given out on Saturday.
Up to five friends or family members were allowed to watch their graduate pick up their degree. Standing behind blue velvet rope situated a safe distance from the stage, they snapped photos, clapped and cheered before being ushered out for the next graduate. While not quite the boisterous applause normally offered at the Expo Center ceremonies, it was an opportunity to be closer than most would be able to get in a traditional ceremony.
University President Mark Nigliazzo said they offered a similar ceremony in the fall and because it was so well-received by graduates and their families, they brought it back for the spring.
This was the 11th commencement ceremony at A&M-Central Texas for Nigliazzo, but he said it never gets old.
“When you cross that stage, there is a magic that occurs there. You are a graduate now. That’s meaningful,” Nigliazzo said in an interview with the Herald. “Every hand I grasp, that’s a story. That’s a dream.”
One student living his dream was Benny Hernandez III. He picked up his Bachelor of Science in liberal studies on Saturday after starting his degree in Houston nearly 20 years ago.
Hernandez, 41, said he started his degree but his pursuit was interrupted when he was sent to prison for 10 years. While serving his sentence he re-enrolled in college and worked towards finishing his undergraduate degree behind bars.
While in prison he saw one of his close friends sexually assaulted, but when the friend tried to report it, Hernandez said the friend was told to keep quiet.
“It was devastating to him, his family, and to me to see someone reach out for help and not get the help they needed,” Hernandez said Saturday.
The incident led him to pursue a path in criminal justice reform and prisoners rights. He will pursue his masters degree this fall at the LBJ School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas.
Wearing T-shirts that said proud sister or dad of the 2021 graduate, Hernandez had a loud cheering section as he crossed the stage.
“To have that accomplishment feels like he made the best of a really bad situation,” his sister, Frances Hunt, 39, said. “He didn’t let prison stop him. That’s the most motivational part for us.”
Hernandez said he hopes to share his experience with legislators in hopes of bringing oversight to the Texas prison system.
“I’m excited about the future and the LBJ School and all the possibilities that are out there,” Hernandez said.
