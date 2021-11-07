While Texas lawmakers filed and pushed through legislation about redistricting during the third called special session from Sept. 20 to Oct. 19, they also passed a bill — Senate Bill 52 — that could set the course of future development at Texas A&M University-Central Texas in Killeen.
The bill, signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott on Oct. 25, awards the university $45 million to construct a Centralized Operational Reliability and Efficiency — or CORE — facility on the campus. The law goes into effect Jan. 18.
The university’s president, Marc Nigliazzo, said Thursday that the facility is “essential” to future development of the 672-acre campus.
Currently, all three buildings on the campus have separate air conditioning systems, which he said is where the CORE facility has come into play with “creating a more centralized operation for ... not just to be able to put all those together, but also to open up the opportunity for us to use natural gas, which we use only in the science labs, and renewable energy if that becomes possible for us.”
Todd Lutz, the university’s vice president of finance and administration, explained in a phone interview Friday that the entire campus operates off of commercial electricity, including cooling, lights and heating.
“Heating by electrically driven boilers is not the most efficient; we would certainly love to have natural gas as part of our central plant, because that’s a much more efficient way of heating a campus,” Lutz said.
When the university opened its third building — Heritage Hall — in January 2019, Nigliazzo explained that officials with the Texas A&M system told campus leaders that they could not construct another facility until there was a physical plant.
“We can’t keep building separate units on every building that we build,” Nigliazzo said.
Lutz said Friday that the underlying need is that the state of Texas has mandates regarding how much energy a college campus should use.
“We have goals that we need to meet in a certain time — I think it’s about six years from now — that we have to prove we’re more efficient in using electricity and natural gas and things like that,” Lutz said.
Annually, the university sends a report of its energy efficiency to the State Energy Conservation Office on its progress toward those goals.
“This plant would be a big step in that direction that we would be able to meet our state energy efficiency goals,” Lutz said.
Along with housing central operations for power on campus, the university plans on putting its police headquarters and an emergency operation center in the building.
Nigliazzo referred to the future facility as a “backbone” and a “hub” on campus.
What next?
Although the money has been allocated by the state, it will be a while before ground is ready to be broken for the new CORE facility.
Nigliazzo said it could take “months, at least,” before the university is ready to announce a ground-breaking.
The reason for this is because the university needs to get it on the A&M System’s capital plan, Lutz explained.
“Bottom line is the A&M System board of regents approves all capital projects — new buildings; we are not on that capital improvements list with an approved project,” Lutz said, adding that the university has requested funding from the state for the project before and has not been awarded it until now.
Lutz said the earliest the university could get the project approved would likely be in May.
In the process of doing the project request for the board of regents, Nigliazzo said that university leadership will have to decide what all they want to go into the building, where on the campus it will go and how much it could afford.
“What we can afford now for $45 million may not be what we could afford 18 months ago for $45 million,” Nigliazzo said.
An unknown of the way forward is the section of the law that calls for the establishment of a Capital Project Oversight Commission, Lutz explained.
The university is awaiting details as to what will be required. The law stipulates that the commission be abolished effective Dec. 31, 2022.
How it received funding
Nigliazzo explained that before every regular legislative session, university leaders pitch their plans to lawmakers to try to get a slice of state funding to go toward construction on campus.
He said university leaders heard rumors that the bill may come up in the regular session that began in January.
“The House brought it up, but the Senate didn’t even want to talk about it,” Nigliazzo said.
After the bill failed to materialize in the regular session, Nigliazzo said there were rumors it might come up in special sessions. Finally, during the third one, it came up and passed. When Nigliazzo saw the original plan, however, he immediately got on the phone with Sen. Dawn Buckingham, R-Lakeway, and Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado.
“The original proposal that came out was only going to do, like, 12 or 13 projects, and we weren’t one of them,” Nigliazzo said.
Buckley and Buckingham went to bat for the university, convincing colleagues to scale back other projects to fit A&M-Central Texas’ project in. Nigliazzo said even its plan had to be scaled back from the original requested amount of $50 million.
What’s the plan from here?
When the university held the grand opening for Heritage Hall in 2019, the Herald reported it was part of the university’s 30-year master plan. At the time, the plan included 19 buildings and multiple roads sprawled across the 672 acres.
On Thursday, Nigliazzo said the original plan was drawn before any buildings were constructed and resembles a “traditional-looking university.”
For the past few years, however, A&M-Central Texas has touted its desire to be part of a community-wide effort and house a research park on the campus.
“We believe as we move forward, and if the research park really begins to develop, that it may not look like that,” Nigliazzo said of the original plan. “There may be a very different nature to how it builds out.
“... So we’ve pushed the master plan back a little bit until we can see exactly where to go with the research park.”
During a conference on Sept. 1, Nigliazzo announced that Trideum Corporation became the second research company on the campus.
Trideum is a company based at the Cummings Research Park in Huntsville, Alabama, and has offices in 22 states and Kuwait, the company’s Chief Executive Officer Van Sullivan said Wednesday.
The role of Trideum in Central Texas will be to support U.S. Army Operational Test Command at West Fort Hood and work on testing and evaluation for the Army.
A&M-Central Texas is hosting a ribbon-cutting for Trideum’s office from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Bill Yowell Conference Center.
A global design practice with offices across the country, Perkins & Will, is also on ground to help the university analyze the feasibility of a research park.
“We are the lead consultant doing the plan for the research park for Texas A&M-Central Texas and looking at the larger innovation ecosystem here in Killeen,” said Stephen Coulston, a principal with Perkins & Will, on Sept. 1 when the university announced the hiring of the firm as a consultant.
The university announced in September that it had received a $1.2 million grant from the Office of Local Defense Community Cooperation from the Department of Defense to hire a consultant.
Nigliazzo said Perkins & Will is expected to be assisting the university for around eight or nine months.
He said he and university leaders agreed to wait to see what Perkins & Will says about the feasibility of a research park on the campus before looking at the master plan again.
Nigliazzo added that the master plan will have to be revised when the university discusses the location of the CORE facility.
Though the future plan is currently fluid, it is clear that the future CORE facility is the next piece in the puzzle that the university has to place.
